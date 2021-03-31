March 24, 2021
Diane K. Kahle, 78, of Glencoe, passed away Wednesday, March 24, at Glenfields Living With Care in Glencoe. Gathering of family and friends was Tuesday, March 30, at the Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. A prayer service was Tuesday at the Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel with interment in Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis. Bill Mitchell officiated.
Diane Kay Kahle was born Oct. 1, 1942, in Brownton. She was the daughter of Clarence and Lucille (Tickner) Rannow. Diane was a graduate of Hutchinson High School.
On Oct. 28, 1961, Diane was united in marriage to Roger Kahle at St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Biscay. This marriage was blessed with two sons, Kevin and Keith. Diane and Roger resided in Hutchinson and shared 50 years of marriage until Roger passed away Nov. 26, 2011.
Diane was employed as a bartender at the Hutchinson American Legion and the Cedar Edge in Cedar Mills for several years. She then became employed at Jennie-O in Willmar until she retired in 1990.
Diane enjoyed flower gardening, cooking, baking and canning. She especially enjoyed spending time with her family, grandchildren and friends.
When Diane needed assistance with her daily care, she became a resident at Glenfield Living with Care in Glencoe Aug. 29, 2017. She passed away there Wednesday, March 24, at the age of 78 years.
Blessed be her memory.
Diane is survived by her sons, Kevin Kahle and his wife Elaine of Winsted, and Keith Kahle and his wife Jackie of Hutchinson; grandchildren, Tony Kahle, Kristin Adams and Lauren Kahle; sister LaDonna Brinkman of Glencoe; sister-in-law MaryAnn Rannow of Hutchinson; many other relatives and friends.
Diane was preceded in death by her parents Clarence and Lucille Rannow; husband Roger Kahle; brothers, Charles Rannow and Donald “Fuzzy” Rannow; and mother-in-law Ella Brede.
Arrangements by Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.