March 12, 2020
Diane L. Steffenson, 69, of Dassel, died Thursday, March 12, at the Augustana Lakeside Health Care Center of Dassel. Memorial services will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 17, at St. John's Lutheran Church, Annandale with the Rev. Alex Becker as officiant. Burial will follow at St. John's Lutheran Cemetery. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday at Dingmann Funeral Care Chapel, Annandale with prayer service at 7:00 p.m. Visitation will continue one hour to the service, Tuesday, at the church. Jill Borchart, Donna Tellers, Dean Schuette and John Schuette will serve as urn bearers. Orma Lou Jacobsma will provide the music for the service.
Diane Linda Steffenson was born March 4, 1951 in Watertown, to Delbert and Erna (Schlueter) Schuette. Diane grew up in Mayer, where she attended parochial school at Zion Mayer Lutheran, graduating from Waconia High School with the Class of 1969. She furthered her education at Ridgewater College in Hutchinson with a degree in medical administrative assisting. On Aug. 15, 1970, Diane was united in marriage to Raymond Michael Steffenson at Zion Lutheran Church in Mayer. They made their home in Howard Lake for 5 years, moving to Montana in 1975. They returned to Howard Lake for 3 years prior to settling in rural Dassel in 1983, where they raised their three children. In addition to providing a loving home for her family, Diane worked numerous clerical and healthcare jobs throughout the years. In her spare time, Diane enjoyed reading, making cards, quilting, hiking and being active. Above all, she treasured the time she was able to spend with her family, especially with her grandchildren.
Diane is survived by her husband of 49 years, Raymond of Dassel; children, Dustin Steffenson of Cary, North Carolina, Amy (Ray) Palermo of Erie, Colorado, and Laura (Jason) Eastling of Annandale; five adoring grandchildren, Ava and Chase Luoma, Henley, Gradyn, and Rowan Eastling; mother Erna Schuette of Glencoe; sisters, Jill (Jeff) Borchart of Park Rapids and Donna (Mike) Tellers of Victoria; brothers, Dean (Ann) Schuette of Mayer and John (Theresa) Schuette of Watertown; and many neices, nephews and other family and friends.
Diane was preceded in death by her father Delbert Schuette; and her great nephew Liam Meagher.
