Jan. 19, 2021
Diane Evelyn Porth, 72, of Darwin, passed away Jan. 19 at her home in Darwin. Memorial service will be at a later date with interment in All Saints Cemetery in Darwin.
She was born March 17, 1948, in Litchfield, the daughter of Elmer and Evelyn (Harder) Mortenson. She received her education in the Lake Minne-Belle country school and Dassel High School.
On Jan. 25, 1974, Diane was united in marriage to Vernon Porth in Darwin. This marriage was blessed with two children, Jamie and Ken. Diane and Vernon resided in Darwin. They shared 46 years of marriage.
Diane worked side by side with her husband, Vernon, owning and operating the Darwin Freezer for many years.
She was a natural at home decorating, was evident by how beautifully decorated her home was. Diane loved any and all animals. She enjoyed knitting, shopping, card making, and taught many years of aerobics.
Diane served on the Darwin City Council for 23 years. She was a member of All Saints Lutheran Church in Darwin.
Diane is survived by her husband of 46 years, Vernon Porth, of Darwin; son Jamie Porth and his wife Toni, of Albany, Oregon; stepson Ken Porth and his wife Sue, of Darwin; six grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; best and very special friends, Linda Satlerlee, Betsy Brandl, and Katie Riehle; special fur baby CoCo; many cousins and other friends.
Diane was preceded in death by her parents Elmer and Evelyn Mortenson.
