Dec. 30, 2022
Dianna L. Curtis, 74 of Litchfield, passed away Friday Dec. 30, after a very short, bold battle with cancer which she chose to travel privately. A time to remember Dianna will be from 1-2 p.m., with prayers at 2 p.m. Saturday Jan. 7, at St. Matthew’s United Church of Christ in Forest City. A private family interment will be held at a later date.
Dianna Lee Curtis was born Oct. 10, 1948 to Dudley and Lillian (Nystrom) Rohrbeck in Litchfield. She was baptized and confirmed at St. Matthew’s United Church of Christ in Forest City. She graduated from Litchfield High School in 1966 and was married to Dale Curtis on Jan. 1, 1972. They were married for 46 years until Dale’s passing in 2018. They were blessed with their daughter, Kristen. Dianna spent many years working at J.C. Penny’s and Minnesota Rubber, where she had many long lasting friendships. Dianna was an avid reader and watched her favorite HGTV and Food Network shows. She enjoyed slumber parties with friends, shopping, taking short trips with her sister and close friend Bonnie, and visiting small shops and finding new places to eat. She also found great joy when spending time with her grandchildren.
Dianna is survived by her daughter Kristen Tritabaugh; grandchildren, Morgan and Branden Tritabaugh; sister Debbie (Steve) Smith of Darwin; many special nieces and nephews; and Bonnie (Don) Rathke the friend she has had since they met in first grade.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Dale; brothers, Dean and Daniel Rohrbeck; and nephew Maxwell.