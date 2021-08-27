Aug. 20, 2021
Dianne L. Born, 71, of Hutchinson, passed away Friday, Aug. 20, at her home in Hutchinson. Private family funeral service was Friday, Aug. 27, at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel with interment in Oakland Cemetery in Hutchinson. The Rev. John Pasche officiated. Special music (CD) "The Old Rugged Cross" by Carrie Underwood & "Borning Cry" by Jacque Darragh. Casket bearers were Tony Hanson, Chad Drews, Troy Hanson, George Rosati, Brady Briggs, Barry Busacker.
Dianne Lorraine Born was born July 31, 1950, in Faribault. She was the daughter of Freeman and Lorraine (Prescott) Briggs. Dianne was baptized as an infant at Grace Baptist Church in Mankato, and as an adult, she was confirmed in her faith at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in North Mankato. She received her education in Mankato and was a graduate of the Mankato High School Class of 1968.
On April 26, 1969, Dianne was united in marriage to Gary Born at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Mankato. This marriage was blessed with three daughters, Christine, Jodi, and Trisha. Dianne and Gary resided in Hutchinson. Dianne and Gary shared 41 years of marriage before Gary passed away in 2010.
Dianne was dedicated to her husband and children at home. She loved children and did daycare for a family in Hutchinson as well as for her niece and nephew.
Dianne enjoyed puzzles, country music, canning, and going on road trips with Gary. Dianne was always rooting for and watching her favorite team, the Minnesota Vikings. She especially enjoyed spending time with her family, grandchildren, and friends.
In 2011, Dianne started her battle with cancer, diagnosed with Stage 3 skin cancer, undergoing multiple surgeries to aid her to a full recovery. In 2016, unrelated to the skin cancer, she was diagnosed with Stage 4 breast cancer, which she had been battling for the last five years.
Blessed be her memory.
Dianne is survived by her daughters, Christine Bullert, of Waverly, Jodi Evenson and her husband Justin, of Hutchinson, Trisha Born and her fiancé Tony Hanson, of Hutchinson; grandchildren, Jason Bullert, Samantha Bullert, Tanner Bullert, Chance Greeder, Trace Greeder, Ryder Greeder, Ramsey Greeder, Jasmine Blom and her husband Nate, Branden Evenson, Michael Evenson; sisters, Terry Rosati and her husband George, of Mankato, Iris Ringhofer of Arizona; brother Bruce Briggs and his wife Deb, of Arizona; many other relatives and friends.
Dianne was preceded in death by her husband Gary Born; parents Freeman and Lorraine Briggs.
Arrangements by Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Online obituaries and guestbook available at hantge.com.