June 30, 2023
Dolores M. Holtz, 99, of Hutchinson, passed away on Friday, June 30, at Woodstone Senior Living in Hutchinson.
Dolores Marie Holtz was born on March 1, 1924, in Norwood Young America. She was the daughter of John and Erna (Ehlen) Mackenthun. Dolores was baptized as an infant and later confirmed in her faith as a youth at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Norwood Young America. She received her education in Norwood Young America, and was a graduate of the Norwood Young America High School Class of 1943.
On Dec. 21, 1947, Dolores was united in marriage to Otto H. Holtz at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Norwood Young America. This marriage was blessed with three sons, Larry, Daniel, and Terry. Dolores and Otto resided in Washington DC, Jacksonville, Florida, Gardner, Kansas, and Beeville, Texas, before settling in Hutchinson in 1962. They shared 43 years of marriage before the passing of Otto on Aug. 31, 1991.
Dolores was employed as a receptionist for Juffer’s Eye Clinic in Hutchinson. She was also a telephone operator in Norwood Young America. She retired in 1981. Dolores was a member of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Hutchinson for the past 60 years. She was also a member of Our Savior’s Church Ladies Guild and the Red Hat Society.
Dolores enjoyed golfing, bowling, swimming, playing cards, crafting, and traveling. She also was an active volunteer for the Hospital Auxiliary, Red Cross, and at Burns Manor in Hutchinson. She especially enjoyed spending time with her family, grandchildren and friends.
Dolores passed away on Friday, June 30, at Woodstone Senior Living in Hutchinson, at the age of 99 years.
Blessed be her memory.
Dolores is survived by her sons, Larry Holtz of Tenstrike, Daniel Holtz and his wife, Jody of Hutchinson, Terry Holtz and his wife, Ann of Hutchinson; grandchildren, Eric Holtz, Michael (Marlena) Holtz, Justin (Kalee) Nass, Cory Holtz; great-grandchildren, Nevaeh Nass, Sydnee Nass, Eli Nass, Anneliese Holtz, Charlee Holtz, Andee Holtz; many other relatives and friends.
Dolores is preceded in death by her parents, John and Erna Mackenthun; husband, Otto Holtz; siblings, Leonard (Ada) Mackenthun, Cordelia (Herb) Zaske, Ruben (Martha) Mackenthun, Arthur Mackenthun, Betty (Bob) Mead, Gladys (Stanley) Peterson, John (Marlene) Mackenthun.
