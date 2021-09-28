Sept. 23, 2021
Dolores L. Schindler, 86, of Hutchinson, passed away Thursday, Sept. 23, at Woodstone Senior Living in Hutchinson. Funeral service was Tuesday, Sept. 28, at Grace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson, with interment in Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery in Buffalo. The Rev. Greg Tobison officiated. Organist was Jon Wheeler. Guitarist was John Neufeld performing “In the Garden.” Congregational hymns were “Precious Lord, Take My Hand,” “I’m But a Stranger Here,” “O Savior, Precious Savior” and “God Be with You Till We Meet Again.” Casket bearers were Ryan Jensen, Dana Jensen, Shaun Schindler, David Wegscheid, Robert Carver and Kurt Reiner.
Dolores Leimer Schindler was born Sept. 26, 1934, in Carlton. She was the daughter of Lester and Hulda (Pengtila) Leimer. Dolores was baptized as an infant Sept. 26, 1934, at Hennepin Avenue Methodist Church in Minneapolis, and was later confirmed in her faith as a youth at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Buffalo, in 1956. She received her education in Carlton and was a graduate with the Carlton High School Class of 1953. Dolores furthered her education to become an X-ray technician at St. Luke’s Hospital in Duluth.
On March 17, 1956, Dolores was united in marriage to Richard D. Schindler at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Buffalo by the Rev. Gerhard Geiger. This marriage was blessed with four children, Judy, David, Scott and Kelly. Dolores and Richard resided in Buffalo and later moved to Hutchinson. They shared 55 years of marriage until the passing of Richard in 2011.
Dolores farmed with Richard until retiring in 1997. She was self-employed as a dog groomer from 1973 to 1997. Dolores was also a member of Grace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson.
Dolores enjoyed dog training, music, singing in church, playing piano, road trips to Duluth to see the fall colors, and playing board and card games. She especially enjoyed spending time with her family, grandchildren and friends.
Dolores passed away Thursday, Sept. 23, at Woodstone Senior Living in Hutchinson, at the age of 86 years.
Blessed be her memory.
Dolores is survived by her daughters, Judy Ann Carver and her husband Robert of Maple Grove, Kelly Jo Wegscheid and her husband David, of Stewart; sons, David Richard Schindler and his wife Linda, of Los Angeles, California, and Scott Steven Schindler of Hutchinson; grandchildren, Dana Jensen, Ryan Jensen and his wife Melissa, Brittany Schindler, Shaun Schindler, Matthew Schindler, Hailey Schindler, Adam and his wife Aimee Wegscheid, and Zachary Wegscheid; great-grandchildren, Morgan Roden, Blake Jensen, Reid Jensen, Jamison Turner, Jersey Olson, and Selena Jensen; sister Doris “Dee” Wanquist of Roseville; sister-in-law Dorothy Schindler of Buffalo; nieces, nephews, and many other relatives and friends.
Dolores was preceded in death by her parents Lester and Hulda Leimer; husband Richard Schindler; sister Donna Regenscheid; grandson Aaron Eull; brother-in-law Robert Schindler; and sister-in-law Joan Bechtold and her husband Glenard.
