Feb. 15, 2021
Dolores Lucy Vorlicek, 88, passed away Monday, Feb. 15. Funeral service will be 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 20th. Burial at the Presbyterian Cemetery in Silver Lake.
Dolores was a pillar of strength, unity, and love for eight children, 16 grandchildren, and 11 great grandchildren. Dolores was born Sept. 30, 1932 to parents William and Lucy (Wraspir) Makovsky. She was raised in Silver Lake, and was a long-time resident of Biscay. Dolores graduated from Silver Lake High School and furthered her education at Mankato State Teachers College. On June 22, 1954, Dolores Makovsky and Junior Vorlicek were united in marriage at Czech Brethren Presbyterian Church in Silver Lake. She taught school in the Silver Lake area until starting her family and moving to Biscay. She worked at 3M for 24 years until her retirement.
Family was the most important priority to Dolores. She was an ever-present figure at her kids and grandkids’ events across the country. She enjoyed bowling and dancing to polka music played by her brother’s band, the Wee Willie Band. She enjoyed traveling with family and friends. Her radiant smile will remain the most treasured memory. Dolores was an inspiration to all for her strength, perseverance, and determination.
Dolores is survived by her children, Lucy Stockdill, Jennie (Kevin) Kottke, Andy (Michelle) Vorlicek, Sally Vorlicek, Curtiss (Jill) Vorlicek, Allison (Brian) Anderson; Charles (Tammi) Vorlicek; her 15 grandchildren; her 11 great-grandchildren; her sister Darlene Vorlicek; her brother August (Irene) Makovsky; her sisters-in-law, Ann Makovsky, and Ruth Rolf; and her many beloved nieces, nephews, family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband Junior Vorlicek; son Francis Vorlicek; grandson Mitchell Vorlicek; parents William and Lucy Makovsky; and brother William Makovsky.
