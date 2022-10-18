Oct. 15, 2022
Dolores G. Philbrick, 94, formerly of Benson, died on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, at the Sanctuary in St. Cloud. Visitation will be from Noon-1 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 21, at the Zniewski Funeral Home in Benson, followed by a graveside service at Benson City Cemetery.
Dolores G. Philbrick was born on July 6, 1928, in Hutchinson, the daughter of Carl and Lydia Wang Calundan. She grew up on a farm near Corvuso, and attended school in Litchfield where she graduated from Litchfield High School. On Aug. 19, 1951, she was united in Marriage to Lester Winfield Philbrick at the Benson Evangelical Free Church. Lester and Dolores were able to share in over 50 years of marriage. They made their home in Benson.
Dolores was a member of the Benson Evangelical Free Church where she was a member of the White Cross organization. She enjoyed word finds, gardening, puzzles, quilting, reading and embroidery. Dolores loved spending time with her family especially the grandchildren, great grandchildren, and the grand dogs. She was called from this life on Saturday morning, Oct. 15, 2022, at the Sanctuary of St. Cloud Care Center.
She is survived by her children, Delphine Tyler of St. Paul Park, Carolyn (Steve) Nelson of Minneapolis, Wynn (Jil) Philbrick of Chokio, and Stephanie (Ron Gilsrud) Philbrick of Princeton; several grandchildren and great grandchildren; several grand dogs; and many other relatives and friends.
She is preceded in death by her husband Lester; her parents Carl and Lydia; her brother Don Calundan; her sister Helen Anderson; her daughter Rosalie Ketzeback; and a son Jeff Philbrick.
Blessed be her memory.