Dec. 5, 2020
Doloroes (Dee) McKee, 90, of Waconia passed away peacefully Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020.
She was born Oct. 8, 1930, to Mamie and Harry McKee. Dee was one of 12 children. She graduated from Stewart High School in 1948. She then continued her education and was a proud graduate of Macalester College. She worked as a chemist and retired from American Can. Dee loved spending time with family and friends. Her hobbies included golfing, playing bridge, crossword puzzles, reading and walking. Dee volunteered for over 30 years at Abbott Hospital and helped with reading programs in a neighborhood school. She also loved watching all the Minnesota sports teams including the Twins and Vikings.
Those left to honor her memory include her sisters, Arlene Warner of Davenport, Iowa, and Mary (Les) Bulau of Hutchinson; brother LeRoy (Erika) Larson of Burnsville; and many nieces, nephews and their children.
A celebration of Dee’s life is being planned for this spring at Cremation Society of Minnesota in Edina.