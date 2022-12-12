Dec. 10, 2022
Don Wayne Holmgren, 65, passed away on Dec. 10 at St. Cloud Hospital surrounded by his loving family. A time to celebrate his life will be 3-6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, at the Litchfield Eagles Club. A time will be set aside from 3-4 p.m. for anyone who wishes to share stories and special memories about Don. We will be gathering to share some of our favorite memories and stories to remember a wonderful man who touched our lives and will be greatly missed. Social hour will be from 4-6 p.m. and the family will be available for conversation and connection.
The son of Edward and Ann (Shoutz) Holmgren, Don was born on May 17, 1957, in Forest City. He graduated from Grove City High School in 1975 where he was very involved in football, basketball, FFA and was the homecoming king. After graduating high school, Don worked at Litchfield Lumber for nine years. He worked various jobs before starting his own roofing business in 1990. Don’s final job was driving for Central Community Transit. He gave and received so much joy from the clients he served.
Don cherished the time spent with his family. He loved to support his granddaughters at their various sporting events. Don could always be heard cheering over the rest of the crowd, demonstrating his love for his granddaughters and his passion for sports. He also spent many years playing softball in various leagues. In his younger days, he was quite involved in the youth wrestling program. He loved working with the little kids. Golf became his next passion. He could never get enough time on the course, especially with family and friends. He loved golfing in mens’ league, which was always followed by a lively round of dice.
Nature was one of Don’s greatest joys. Camping trips filled with hikes, swimming, and fishing were some of his favorite adventures. He adored his pets, Charlie and Carl. He loved catching up with friends and making connections with anyone. Don always enjoyed his daily morning trips to Casey’s for coffee and donuts with his friends. Through this tradition, he created many connections and wonderful memories. Don’s love for music was so special; his ability to name almost any song and artist was incredible. No doubt anyone who spent time with Don had the privilege of hearing one of his many amazing and slightly embellished stories. Reminiscing about old times was a favorite pastime of his. Don’s humor and ability to spread joy and laughter never went unnoticed. He loved playing pranks, cracking jokes, and making others laugh.
Don will be remembered for his infectious smile, his ability to make people laugh, his work ethic, and his ability to connect with people everywhere he went. He had a gift of making everyone he encountered feel important and his genuine care for others was felt by all who met him.
He is survived by his loving wife Julie of 42 years; children, Travis (Sara) Holmgren and Rashelle (Neal) Oxborough; grandchildren, Olivia, Grace, and Claire Holmgren and Desmond Oxborough. He is also survived by his mother Ann Holmgren; sister Susan Holthaus; and brother Ed Holmgren; brothers and sisters in-law, Mindy (Don) Webb, Victoria (Brent) Lahr, Cory (Nikki) Schultz; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father Edward Holmgren; brother David Holmgren; sister Sheila Holmgren; in-laws, Dallas and Mary Schultz; brother in-law Michael Holthaus.
In lieu of flowers, memorials would be preferred. Cards can be sent to Julie Holmgren 680 South Street, Paynesville, MN 56362.