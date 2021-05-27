May 16, 2021
Don Jannicke, 82, of Maple Grove, formerly of Hutchinson, passed away May 16. A memorial service is 11 a.m., Saturday, July 10, at Cross of Christ Lutheran Church, 9931 Foley Blvd., Coon Rapids, with interment at Fort Snelling at 10:45 a.m. Monday, July 12.
Donald Lee Jannicke was born Aug. 13, 1938, in Glencoe. He was the son of Walter and Vera Jannicke. He was baptized as an infant and confirmed his faith as a youth, both at First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Glencoe. He received his education in Glencoe and was a graduate of Glencoe High School in 1956.
Following graduation, Don enlisted in the U.S. Marines Sept. 17, 1956. He was honorably discharged in September 1958.
On Dec. 3, 1960, Don was united in marriage to Donna Hanke at Faith Lutheran Church in Hutchinson. Their marriage was blessed with three children, Jeffrey, Jacquelyn and James. Don and Donna shared 60 years together. They resided at their home on Belle Lake, north of Hutchinson, until 2000 when they sold their home and moved to Mesa, Arizona. Due to changing health conditions, they moved to Maple Grove to be closer to family in June 2020.
Don was known as a kind, compassionate person, and his family was the most important part of his life. He always had a positive attitude, which was evident when he was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. His response was, “I can handle it,” and when he had to give up golf his response was, “But I can still walk to the mailbox.” Everything was a new adventure. He was employed at 3M for 35 years, retiring in 1996.
Don is survived by his wife Donna; children, Jeff and Sharon Jannicke of Andover, Jackie and Mark Federmeyer of Dallas, Texas, and Jim and Jenny Jannicke of Denver, Colorado; seven grandchildren, Kristen (Dan) Rivera, Luke (Gabby) Jannicke, Amber Jannicke, Madison Federmeyer, Mason Federmeyer, Jacob Jannicke and Maggie Jannnicke; and two great-grandchildren, Briella and Sophia Rivera.