Nov. 6, 2019
Dona M. Dunn, 92, of Tucson, Arizona, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, at Foothills Place in Tucson, Arizona. Graveside service will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, at Oakland Cemetery in Hutchinson, Minnesota.
Dona was born April 25, 1927, in Springfield, Minnesota, to Roy and Alice Hansen Dunn. She had one sibling, Duane L. Dunn. Dona graduated with Springfield High School Class of 1945. Dona was a proud graduate of the University of Minnesota where she earned a degree in business. She went on to become an interior designer and went on to have a successful career at Sears, Roebuck and Company in Minneapolis. Dona met her life partner, Lyle Smith, in Minnesota and, after retiring in 1984, they moved together to Tucson, Arizona, where they spent the rest of their lives. After Lyle's passing, Dona stayed in Tucson but continued to visit friends and relatives in Minneapolis.
Dona was an active member of Eastern Star, Minnehaha Chapter, Tucson Republican Women's Club, Irish American Gaelic Society, St. Paul's Methodist Church, and Sears Tucson Retirement Club.
Dona was a fiercely independent woman in a time that preceded the women's rights movement. She was a strong woman. First surviving breast cancer in the 1950s and then, most recently, leukemia. She will be missed by those left behind but who know that she is at peace with her Creator.
She was preceded in death by her parents Roy and Alice Dunn; brother Duane L. Dunn; and her partner Lyle Smith.
She is survived by her nephews, Kip and Todd Dunn; nieces, Michelle Klingenstein and Laurie Goss; and cousins, Ken Hanson, Judy Post and Avis Ferguson.
In lieu of flowers, please make any contribution to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.