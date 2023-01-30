Jan. 24, 2023
Donald Bradford Eaton, 43, sadly passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 24 at his home in Sandstone. A memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, at Clover Community Church in Hinkley.
Brad loved fishing, hunting, farming and took pride in his well cared for garden. Even though Brad (as he is known by his family) had many struggles in his life, his family is comforted by knowing he had a personal relationship with God and is now at rest in his heavenly home.
He left behind his beloved daughter, Allison Dorman; dad, Donald Eaton; mom, Susan Eaton; sisters, Lottie Hausladen and Katie (Jesse) Heid; brothers, Lewis (Sara) Eaton and Joe (Jill) Eaton; and many nieces and nephews.