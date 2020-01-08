Dec. 26, 2019
Donald J Brynildson, 96, passed away peacefully Dec. 26, at home. A celebration of life will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, at Desert Hills Lutheran Church, 2150 S. Camino Del Sol, Green Valley, Arizona 85622.
Don, youngest of three children, was born Nov. 15, 1923, to Norwegian parents on a farm in Taylor, Wisconsin. He proudly served with the United States Marine Corps during World War II in the South Pacific.
In 1945, he married the love of his life, Lydia, and they were together for 64 years. Don worked in Minneapolis as a motorman on streetcars and later drove a city bus with a 30-year perfect driving record. After retirement he was a “snowbird” traveling between his northern Minnesota lake home and Green Valley, Arizona.
He enjoyed fishing, woodworking, gardening and traveling throughout Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand and the 50 United States. Some of his Green Valley activities included volunteering at the Community Food Bank, playing dominoes with his Marine friends and attending Desert Hills Lutheran Church. He will be remembered for his thoughtful, caring nature by all who knew him.
He is survived by three children; five grandchildren; and eleven great-grandchildren.
Donations may be made in his honor to the Community Food Bank Green Valley, 250 E Continental Road, Green Valley, AZ 85614; Friends in Deed, 301 W. Camino Casa Verde, Green Valley, A 85614; or Desert Hills Lutheran Church Memorial Fund, 2150 S. Camino Del Sol, Green Valley, AZ 85622.