Jan. 25, 2023
Donald “Donnie” Charles Christofferson, 69, of Kimball, passed away at his home Jan. 25, with loved ones by his side. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. at Johnson-Hagglund Funeral Home on Friday, Feb. 3, and also one hour prior to the service. The funeral will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, at Ostmark Lutheran Church in Watkins with interment to follow.
Donnie was born on Nov. 5, 1953 in St. Cloud, to Elmer and Marion Christofferson. He graduated from Litchfield High School in 1971. He married the love of his life, Susan Peters, at Zion Lutheran Church on April 6, 1974.
Don and Sue spent their days raising their children on the family dairy and crop farm. They also enjoyed spending time with family and friends. Donnie was involved in the Consumer Co-op Board, Ostmark Lutheran Church Board, and the local agriculture community. Donnie enjoyed a good NASCAR race, professional wrestling, football, and watching his grandkids grow. As a younger man he drove in stock car drag races, enjoyed couples bowling league, and “froggin” with his brother as a boy. He never missed a beat when it came to the farm. Donnie was a proud farmer and loved every minute he spent caring for cows, being in the field and watching the crops grow.
Donnie was full of life; his joyfulness warmed the hearts of people around him. He loved a good joke and his distinct laughter was contagious and is a memory that will never fade. His family finds comfort in their memories and faith, and for Don’s sake, we hope there is Fox News, Chevy Novas and Corvettes in Heaven.
Donnie is survived by his beloved wife of 48 years, Susan Christofferson (nee Peters); children, Marie (Chad) Hudalla and Chris (Jennifer) Christofferson; grandchildren, Thomas, Thatcher, Lila, Amelia; mother, Marion Christofferson; brother, Robert (Lori) Christofferson; niece, Amy (Justin) Blunt; great-niece, Alexis; great-nephew, Jonathon and many other beloved family and friends.
Preceded in death by his father, Elmer.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to American Cancer Society or Ostmark Lutheran Church.