Oct. 18, 2021
Donald Crawford Ondracek, 91, of Watkinsville, Georgia. Chief Master Sergeant Donald Crawford Ondracek, died Monday, Oct. 18. Funeral service was Friday, Oct. 22 at Lord and Stephens, West Chapel with Interment following the funeral service at Oconee Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Gideon's International or the Briarwood Baptist Church Building Fund.
Born in Hutchinson, to the late Joe Ondracek and Elizabeth Crawford McGraw Ondracek, Don served his country in the US Air Force, from which he retired as Chief Master Sergeant. After an active military career, Don and his family moved to Athens, Georgia in 1970. He earned his Education Specialist degree from the University of Georgia and was the first employed assistant principal in Oconee County. He later served as principal at Oconee High School before being named Director of the Beginning Teacher Program for the Regional Educational Services Area of Northeast Georgia. He was Director of Administration for the Watkinsville campus of Truett-McConnell College until his retirement.
He was a member of Gideons International, an active volunteer at Athens Regional Medical Center, and visited Central Prison in Macon twice a month, serving as a mentor. He served as an officer in the Retired Educators' Association of Oconee County and in the Air Force Sergeants' Association. He was an ordained deacon and most recently a member of Briarwood Baptist Church.
Don is survived by his wife of 70 years, Montine Deloris Smith Ondracek; three children, Glenda Kay Ondracek, Kenneth Donald (Debora) Ondracek, and Teresa Lynn Ondracek; three grandchildren, Nathanael T. Koster, Jonathan David Ondracek, and Samuelle Kay Koster Manjibin; and one great-grandson Patrick James Manjibin.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Elvis, Jack, Betty, and Emily.
