Donald “Don” Hantge, 77, of Hutchinson, passed away Thursday, July 23, 2020, at his home in Hutchinson. Memorial service was held on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at Faith Lutheran Church in Hutchinson with interment in Oakland Cemetery in Hutchinson. The family invites everyone to the Crow River Country Club in Hutchinson for desserts and a Celebration of Don’s life immediately following the committal service. The Rev. Paulus Pilgrim officiated. Pianist was Bonnie Westmiller. Soloist was Renae McKimm “Amazing Grace” and “On Eagle’s Wings.” Honorary urn bearer were: Benny Keag, Doug Rettke, Chuck Schmidt, Tom Schwartz, Dick McClure, Bob Carney, and Emmet McCormick. Urn Bearers were Everett Hantge and Eldon Hantge.
Donald “Don” Darwin Hantge was born Sept. 3, 1942, in Penn Township, McLeod County. He was the son of George and Selda (Kloempken) Hantge. Don was baptized as an infant and was later confirmed in his faith as a youth at St. Matthews Lutheran Church in Penn Township, Brownton. He received his education at the Brownton High School and graduated with the Class of 1960.
Don entered active military service in the United States National Guard Sept. 12, 1960, in Hutchinson. He received an Honorable Discharge Sept. 11, 1964, in Hutchinson, and achieved the rank of Sergeant.
On Dec. 5, 1964, Don was united in marriage to Barbara “Bobbi” Ann Nelson at the Methodist Church in Buffalo Lake. This marriage was blessed with two children, Kari and Jon. Don and Bobbi resided in Big Lake, Alexandria, and Alden, for twelve years, until making their home in Hutchinson in 1980. They shared 55 years of marriage.
Don started his career in the Lumber business. He then managed an elevator in Alden for 12 years. In 1980, Don purchased Tri County Water & Conditioning, Inc. in Hutchinson. He owned and operated this business for 30 years until his retirement and passing the business onto his son, Jon, in 2007.
He was an active member of Faith Lutheran Church in Hutchinson where he was on the Church Council. Don was also a member of the American Legion Post 96, Oddfellows Lodge #109, and the Hutchinson Elks Lodge #2427.
Don enjoyed golfing and wintering in Florida with Bobbi. He was a handyman and loved building anything he needed. Don cracked a joke anytime he could fit one in and always had a one liner ready to use! He especially enjoyed spending time with his family, grandchildren and friends.
Don passed away Thursday, July 23, 2020, surrounded by his family at his home in Hutchinson, at the age of 77 years.
Blessed be his memory.
Don is survived by his wife,Bobbi Hantge of Hutchinson; children, Kari Neubarth and her husband Darrin, of Hutchinson, Jon Hantge and his wife Renee, of Hutchinson; grandchildren, Abbie Weispfenning and her husband Kurt, Allison Neubarth and her fiancé Zach Mandelkow, Sam Hantge, and Alex Hantge; one great-grandson to arrive in October; siblings, Everett Hantge and his wife Kathy, of Hutchinson, Noreen Schuette and her husband Duane, of Glencoe, LeaEtte Peters of Brownton, Eldon Hantge and his wife Marilyn, of Glencoe; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Don was preceded in death by his parents,George and Selda Hantge; father and mother-In-Law Arvid and Marie Nelson; sisters, Jean Hoof and her husband,Myron, and Rhonda Buske; sister-in-law Rita Hanson and her husband Benny; and brother-in-law,Dale Peters.
