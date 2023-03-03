March 1, 2023
Donald “Don” George Humlicek, 81, of Silver Lake passed away on Wednesday, March 1, at Hutchinson Health. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 7 at Holy Family Catholic Church in Silver Lake. The Rev. John Hayes will be the Celebrant. A visitation will be from 9-11 a.m. Tuesday, March 7, AT THE CHURCH. Urn bearers are, Mitchell Johnson and Kyle Humlicek.
He was born on Aug. 30, 1941 in Hutchinson, the son of George P. and Alice Ann (Ardolf) Humlicek. Don was baptized and confirmed at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Silver Lake. He graduated from Silver Lake High School in 1959.
On June 15, 1963, Don Humlicek and Sharon Bisping were joined in holy marriage at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Winsted. God blessed their marriage with three children Dave, Tony and Shelly.
Don had his own milk route and bulk milk route. He also worked at The Winsted Creamery for 34 years. He retired in Dec. of 2005.
Don enjoyed camping, traveling and fishing in his younger years. He was also fond of woodworking, playing cards and computer games. The highlight of his week, was spending each Wednesday night with his family.
He was a faithful member of Holy Family Catholic Church in Silver Lake.
Survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Sharon; children, David Humlicek (Joni Shamla), Anthony (Nancy) Humlicek, Shelly Humlicek (Brian Nemec); grandchildren, Kyle Humlicek; Mitchell Johnson and special friend Ashley Jasken; Kayla, Brianna and Leah; other relatives and friends.
Preceded in death by his parents.
The Maresh Funeral Home in Silver Lake is serving the family. Online condolences may be made to www.mareshfuneralhome.com