June 7, 2020
Donald E. Adamek, 83, of Hutchinson Township, passed away Sunday, June 7. Private family graveside service will be held.
Donald Edward Adamek was born July 8, 1936, in Hutchinson. He was the son of Edward and Margaret (Zavoral) Adamek. Donald was baptized, confirmed in his faith, and was a member of Faith Presbyterian Church in Silver Lake. He received his education in Hutchinson and was a captain of the football team. Donald graduated with the Hutchinson High School Class of 1954.
Donnie entered active military service in the United States Army Feb. 20, 1957, in Glencoe. He was stationed at Fitzsimons Army Hospital in Denver, Colorado until Feb. 19, 1959. Donald continued his service in the Army Reserves. During his service, he received an expert rifle medal, good conduct medal and achieved the rank of SP4 E-4. Don received his honorable discharge Jan. 31, 1963.
Dec. 5, 1964, Don and Marian Dostal were united in marriage at Faith Presbyterian Church in Silver Lake. Their marriage was blessed with two children, Margie and John. Donnie and Marian resided on their farm north of Hutchinson on Bear Lake. They shared more than 55 years of marriage.
Donnie was a lifelong farmer in Hutchinson Township. He was a member of Gopher Campfire and served on the Farm Service Board of Directors for six years.
Don enjoyed hunting, spearfishing trips with his buddies, riding motorcycle, and gardening. He was in his element while driving the Ranger to scout the crops, a farmer at heart. Each year Don looked forward to the annual 4th of July celebration with family and friends in Crosslake. He and Marian especially enjoyed helping raise their granddaughter, Lydia, while Margie and Bret were working. Friends commented that Lydia made both Don and Marian young at heart. He taught her so much around the farm, driving the golf cart, playing catch, and shooting a B-B gun. He and Marian enjoyed going on dairy tours and vacations across the U.S. and Canada. Even with dairy cows, time was made to take several family vacations.
Don passed away Sunday, June 7, in Hutchinson, at the age of 83 years. His wonderful personality and smile that lit up his face and the faces around him will always be remembered! Blessed be his memory.
Don is survived by his wife Marian Adamek of Hutchinson,; children, Margie Nelsen and her husband Bret, of Hutchinson, John Adamek and his wife Mary, of Hutchinson and Cross Lake; grandchild Lydia Nelsen; siblings, Mary Lou LaPlante and husband Harold of Duluth, Raymond (Ray) Adamek and his wife June, of Hutchinson, Robert (Bob) Adamek of Denver, Colorado; many other relatives and friends.
Donald was preceded in death by his parents Edward and Margaret Adamek.
