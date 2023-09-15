Sept. 5, 2023
Donald Howard Fenske, 83, husband of Marion, of Hutchinson passed away Sept. 5 at Buffalo Lake Health Care Center in Buffalo Lake. Memorial service was Thursday at Peace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson, with interment in the church cemetery. Clergy officiating was the Rev. Gerhard Bode. Organist was Paul Otte. Congregational hymns were "How Great Thou Art," "The Old Rugged Cross" and "Onward Christian Soldiers." Honorary urn bearers were Kelsa Plowman, Blake Fenske, Jordan Selchow and Morgan Selchow. Urn bearer was Brian Fenske.
He was born Aug. 28, 1940, in Bismarck Township, Sibley County, the son of Howard and Hilda (Gaulke) Fenske. He was baptized Sept. 15, 1940, at St. Matthews Lutheran Church in Fernando, and was later confirmed in his faith as a youth June 6, 1954, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Stewart. He received his education in Stewart, and was a graduate of the Stewart High School class of 1958.
On Sept. 10, 1961, Donald was united in marriage to Marion Rath at Zion Lutheran Church in Buffalo Lake. This marriage was blessed with three children, Brian, Bruce and Rachel. Donald and Marion resided in Collins Township, rural Stewart. In 1988, Donald and Marion moved into Buffalo Lake, where they made their home before moving to Hutchinson in 2018. They shared 61 years of marriage.
Donald farmed in Collins Township, raising cows, hogs, mink and crops. He began working for the Farmers Co-op Elevator Stewart Division, operating the soybean roaster in 1996 before retiring in 2002.
He was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Stewart, Zion Lutheran Church in Buffalo Lake, and most recently, Peace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson.
He enjoyed the outdoors, camping, fishing and traveling. He also enjoyed reading and visiting with his family and friends. Donald's greatest joy was his grandkids and great-grandkids.
Blessed be his memory.
Donald is survived by his wife, Marion Fenske, of Hutchinson; children Brian Fenske of Brownton, Bruce Fenske and his wife, Traci, of Hutchinson, and Rachel Selchow and her husband, Douglas, of Menomonie, Wisconsin; grandchildren Kelsa (Ed) Plowman, Blake (Rachael) Fenske, Jordan Selchow and Morgan Selchow; great-grandchildren Ethan Collett-Fenske, Everly Plowman, Kalla Plowman and Harper Fenske; sister Deanna Mantuefel and her husband, Paul, of Hutchinson; many other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Howard and Hilda Fenske; parents-in-law, Paul and Emma Rath; sister-in-law Carolyn Fredrickson and her husband, Ray; brother-in-law Donald Rath and his wife, Renate.
