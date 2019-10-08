Sept. 26, 2019
Donald “Don” Arthur Friauf, 84, of Glencoe passed away Thursday, Sept. 26, at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson surrounded by family.
Funeral services were Tuesday, Oct. 1, at First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Glencoe with interment at the church cemetery. The Rev. Daniel Welch officiated. Organist was Yvonne Schuette. Congregational hymns were “Amazing Grace,” “How Great Thou Art“ and “God Be With You Till We Meet Again.” Casket bearers were Nancy Wallace, Patrick Wallace, Erik Wallace, Grace Wallace, Gary Friauf, Jayden Friauf and McKenna Friauf. Honorary casket bearers were Britny Nelson, James Nelson, Nicole Christensen, Kelsey Christensen and railroad friends.
Donald “Don” Friauf was born Dec. 19, 1934, at home on the family farm north of Glencoe in Rich Valley Township. He was the second child of Arthur and Grace (Sustacek) Friauf. Mr. Friauf was baptized Feb. 26, 1946, by the Rev. Robert A. Happel at his parents’ home in Glencoe and was later confirmed in his faith as a youth April 2, 1950, by the Rev. Robert A. Happel at Church of Peace in Glencoe. Mr. Friauf received his education, grades one through eight, at District 22 in Rich Valley Township.
Mr. Friauf was drafted into the U.S. Army in February 1958, serving time in Fort Sheridan, Illinois, then to Fort Hood, Texas, where he spent time with Elvis Presley. From there Mr. Friauf was sent to Frankfurt, Germany, and was honorably discharged in Feb. 1960. Elvis Presley was also sent to the same barracks as Donald. Mr. Friauf had to stand guard for him when Elvis was brought in during the night. Donald was also in the background of the “G.I. Blues” movie with Elvis Presley.
Donald was united in marriage to Marlys Heldt by the Rev. A.F. Vomhof at St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church in Lester Prairie, Oct. 8, 1960. The couple shared almost 59 years of marriage together. They were blessed with two children, Nancy and Gary.
Mr. Friauf worked for Green Giant in the pea pack and for a local neighbor doing farm work before going to work full time for Milwaukee/Soo/CP Railroad for 43 years as a track foreman. He retired in December 1996.
Mr. Friauf was a faithful member of First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Glencoe. He belonged to The Western Fraternal Bohemian Lodge No. 34 at Komensky Hall, rural Hutchinson, and holds a 75-year pin and a 50-year pin. Mr. Friauf also was a life member of the Glencoe VFW Post No. 5102.
In his free time, Mr. Friauf enjoyed deer hunting, summer-time fishing all around area lakes, ice fishing at Mille Lacs Lake, and mowing the lawn, all in his younger years. He enjoyed playing sheephead, putting puzzles together, gardening and traveling, especially to Texas in the wintertime. He loved going to dances and dancing with his wife and anybody else who could go as fast as he could. Mr. Friauf was truly a very good dancer. He also treasured times spent with his family and friends.
Blessed be his memory.
Mr. Friauf is survived by his wife Marlys Fiauf of Glencoe; children, Nancy Wallace and her husband Patrick of McKinney, Texas and Gary Friauf and his fiancée Jennifer Christensen of Litchfield; grandchildren, Erik Wallace, Grace Wallace, Jayden Friauf, McKenna Friauf, Britny Nelson and her husband James, Nicole Christensen and Kelsey Christensen; great-grandchild Charlette May Kargas; sister Joyce Frey of Alexandria; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Norman Heldt, Verdella Moehring and her husband Marvin and Darlene Weber; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
Mr. Friauf was preceded in death by his parents Arthur and Grace Friauf; brother Thomas Friauf; sister Arlene Lewin; and other relatives.
Arrangements by Johnson-McBride Funeral Chapel of Glencoe.