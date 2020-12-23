Dec. 20, 2020
Donald G. Janke, 93, of Hutchinson passed away Sunday, Dec. 20, at his home in Hutchinson. Graveside service was Wednesday, Dec. 23, at Peace Lutheran Cemetery in Hutchinson. The Rev. Gerhard Bode officiated. Urn bearers were Donald’s grandchildren. Military honors by Hutchinson Memorial Rifle Squad.
Donald George Janke was born Dec. 13, 1927, in Bird Island. He was the son of Henry William and Anna (Inselmann) Janke. Donald was baptized as an infant Jan. 24, 1928, by the Rev. Wypermann at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Hector, and later confirmed in his faith as a youth April 18, 1943, at Peace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson. He received his education at country schools in Meeker and McLeod counties.
Donald entered active military service in the United States Army Oct. 23, 1950, and was stationed in Japan. Donald received an honorable discharge Sept. 28, 1952, at Camp Carson in Colorado and achieved the rank of SGT (T).
On Oct. 16, 1954, Donald was united in marriage to Leona Kaddatz at Peace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson. This marriage was blessed with three children, Jeffrey, David and Lori. Leona and Donald resided in Hutchinson. They shared 62 years of marriage together until the passing of Leona Aug. 17, 2017.
He was employed at Rockite Silo in Hutchinson and was a custodian for Hutchinson Public Schools until he retired.
Donald enjoyed fishing, traveling with his wife and spending time with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was a member of Peace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson.
Blessed be his memory.
Donald is survived by his children, Jeffrey Janke and his wife Rita of Hutchinson, David Janke and his wife Cathy of Charlotte, North Carolina, and Lori West and her husband Mike of Hutchinson; grandchildren, Daniel Janke and his wife Rhiannon of Dassel, Debra Janke of Hutchinson, Christopher Janke and his wife Natashia of Clover, South Carolina, Jon Janke and his wife Virginia of Charlotte, North Carolina, Andrew Janke and his wife Maggie of Charlotte, North Carolina, Ashley Pender and her husband Wilbur Jr. of Franklinton, North Carolina, Matthew West and his significant other Lara Egge of Buffalo Lake, Steven West and his wife Caroline of Minot, North Dakota, and Holly West and her significant other Jason Handeland of Fairfax; 18 great-grandchildren; two step-great-grandchildren; twin brother Ronald Janke of Hutchinson, brother Myron Janke and his wife Margaret of Merrifield; sister Helen Murphy of Hutchinson; nieces, nephews, and many other relatives and friends.
Donald was preceded in death by his parents Henry and Anna Janke; wife Leona Janke; brothers, Marvin Janke and his wife Murial, and Eldean (Pete) and his wife Marlyce; sister Elnora Putney and her husband Robert; nephew Craig Wendorff; sisters-in-law, Elaine Janke and Millie Wendorff Hakes; and brothers-in-law, Joe Murphy and Everett Wendorff.
