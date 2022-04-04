March 26, 2022
Donald Lester Harbarth, 83, of Glencoe, passed away Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Grand Meadows Senior Living in Glencoe. Funeral service was Friday, April 1, at Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church in New Auburn, with interment following at High Island Cemetery in New Auburn. Clergy was the Rev. Bob Miner. Organist was Lori Pagel. Congregational hymns were “I’m But A Stranger Here,” “Lord, Take My Hand And Lead Me” and “Rock Of Ages.” Casket bearers were David Cohrs, Tyler Cohrs, Tim Harbarth, Jim Sorenson, Ron Pagel and Mitch Schade.
Donald was born March 15, 1939, in Penn Township, McLeod County. He was the son of Gerhart and Hilda (Lindeman) Harbarth. Donald was baptized as an infant April 2, 1939, and was later confirmed in his faith as a youth March 29, 1953, both at St. Matthews Lutheran Church in Penn Township, McLeod County. He received his education in Brownton.
Donald lived in rural Brownton and Buffalo Lake until 1959 when he purchased a farm in Glencoe. Donald was united in marriage to Darlene Petersen Jan. 5, 1960, at Evan Lutheran Church in Evan. Their marriage was blessed with two children, Daniel and Darla.
Donald was a member of Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church in New Auburn.
Donald and Gerald formed Harbarth Brothers/Harbarth Steel in 1971. Together they sold and built MFS grain bins around the area. This is also around the time Donald and Gerald began expanding their farming operation.
Outside of farm work, Donald enjoyed visiting casinos on Sundays and cherished the time he spent at family gatherings.
Blessed be his memory.
Donald is survived by his wife Darlene Harbarth of Glencoe; children, Dan (girlfriend Donna Harper) Harbarth of New Auburn, and Darla (Kevin) Cohrs of Glencoe; grandchildren, David (girlfriend Melissa Quiring) Cohrs of Glencoe, Alecia (Mitch) Schade of Cologne, and Tyler Cohrs of Glencoe; great-grandsons, Eli and Emmett Schade; brother Gerald (Diane) Harbarth of Brownton; sister-in-law ElDonna Harbarth of Hutchinson; nephews and nieces, Tim Harbarth, Julie Giese, Lenae (Levi) Osmondson, Lori (Ron) Pagel, and Wendy (Pete) Ruschmeier; other relatives and friends.
Donald was preceded in death by his parents, Gerhart and Hilda Harbarth; brother Willmar Harbarth; and nephew Jesse Harbarth.
Arrangements by Johnson-McBride Funeral Chapel of Glencoe.