Jan. 24, 2023
Donald R. Hartwig, husband of Marilyn, 85, of Hutchinson, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 24, at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson. Mass of Christian Burial was Friday, June 9, at St. Anastasia Catholic Church in Hutchinson with interment at a later date in St. Anastasia Catholic Cemetery in Hutchinson. Clergy officiating was the Rev. Paul Wolf. Organist was Bonnie Westmiller. Song leader was Lucy Newcomb. Music selections were, “Be Not Afraid”, “Let There Be Peace On Earth”, “Precious Lord, Take My Hand”, “You Raise Me Up” and “Battle Hymn of the Republic”. Honorary urn bearers were, Jeff Jensen, Gary Bielke, Matthew Hartwig, Marcus Hartwig, Jack Hartwig. Urn bearer was Michael Hartwig. Military Honors by Hutchinson Memorial Rifle Squad.
Donald Roy Hartwig was born on Sept. 30, 1937, in Hutchinson. He was the son of Arthur and Alyce (Hauge) Hartwig. Donald was baptized as an infant and later confirmed at Faith Lutheran Church in Hutchinson. At age three, Donald moved to Brainerd. Age four, Donald lived in Ely Minnesota for one year. Age five, moved back to Brainerd and lived there until the age of 13, when they moved to a farm site south of Cedar Lake. He received his education in Hutchinson and was a graduate of the Hutchinson High School class of 1955.
Donald entered active military service in the United States Air Force on Jan. 4, 1956, in Minneapolis, and served his country until receiving an Honorable Discharge on Dec. 11, 1959 at Eglin Air Force Base, near Fort Walton Beach, Florida, and achieved a rank of E4. Shortly thereafter, he entered the work force as an electrical inspector at General Mills in Minneapolis. He worked there for approximately two months; however, he did not enjoy living in the big city, so he moved back to Hutchinson to help his parents on the farm. He worked there until he got hired at 3M in Aug. of 1960. At 3M, he started in the warehouse, and shortly thereafter became a supervisor for 34 years at which time he retired in 1994 at the age of 56.
On May 6, 1961, Donald was united in marriage to Marilyn Marie Stolpman at St. Anastasia Catholic Church in Hutchinson. This marriage was blessed with three sons. Gregory, Jeffrey, and John. Donald and Marilyn made their home in Hutchinson where they shared 61+ years of marriage.
Donald was a member of St. Anastasia Catholic Church in Hutchinson. He was also a member of the Hutchinson American Legion Post 96 for 34 years as well as the Sheriff’s Posse for nine years.
Donald enjoyed the outdoors, going fishing, hunting and camping. He also enjoyed playing cards. He especially enjoyed spending time with his family, friends and was especially proud of his sons.
Donald passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, at Harmony River in Hutchinson, at the age of 85 years.
Donald is survived by his wife, Marilyn Hartwig of Hutchinson; sons, Gregory Hartwig and his wife Jody of Katy, Texas, Jeffrey Hartwig and Terrie of Darwin, John Hartwig and Heather of Fort Worth, Texas; grandchildren, Jessica (Quintin) Branch, Stephanie (Michael) Ellerbe, Brittany (Mark) Deeton, Michael (Holly) Hartwig, Matthew Hartwig, Marcus Hartwig, John (Jack) Hartwig II and Melissa Hartwig; great grandchildren, Mackenzie, Harper, Riley, Rosalynn, Grace and Jameson; siblings: Becky (Paul) Krueger of Rochester, Bruce (Pat) Hartwig Hutchinson; many other relatives and friends.
Donald is proceeded in death by his parents, Arthur and Alyce Hartwig; brother, James Hartwig; sister-in-law, Eulaine (Casey) Hartwig; sister, Barbara; and brother-in-law, Reinhard Linkert.
