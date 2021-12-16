Donald (Donnie) Lloyd Hochstedler was born Nov. 27, 1939, in Darwin, the oldest of five children born to Floyd and Hazel Hochstedler. While he received his education in the Dassel/Cokato school district, he quit high school early to join the Air Force, but thanks to his father’s insistence, Donald received his GED while serving his country. He was married to Lorraine Kuehl in 1959, and together they had five children. They divorced in 1975. Donnie always had a bit of wanderlust in his soul, and after working various jobs following his discharge from the military, he became an over-the-road truck driver. He settled nicely into this profession and drove the open road for over 40 years, retiring in 2002 and resettling in Litchfield. It was during the years following his retirement that he reconnected with family and friends, and with great humility, grew stronger relationships with his children and grandchildren, his mother and his sisters, and extended family members. Donnie had an infectious laugh and never tired of telling a good story, usually pulled from his years on the road. He had a powerful love for his children and grandchildren and was filled with deep gratitude for them. Every conversation, whether face-to-face or over the phone, always ended with a most sincere “I love you.” In fact, his last words to them in a video message from his hospital bed were, “I love ya, more and more every day. Bye now.”
Donald is survived by his children, Christie (David) Wright of Brooksville, Florida, Cindi (Kate) Gorr of Grove City, Corinne (Gaylen) Heacock of Willmar, Cheri (Tony) Korman of Sauk Rapids, Chad (Kandy) Hochstedler of St. Cloud; grandchildren Tanisha (Dave) Olson, Dwight (Melissa) Wright, Bradley (Brandee) Bohning, Shanda (Andrew) Larsen, Megan Sherman, Abigail Sherman, Ben Korman and Will Korman; great grandchildren, Lukas and Langley Olson, Colt and Hunter Bohning, and Jaelynn Larsen; sisters, Betty Johnson, Ilene (Eddie) Johnson and Carol Johnson; many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his infant brother Clayton; parents, Floyd and Hazel; brothers-in-law, Howard and Joe Johnson.
A private family gathering will be held at a later date.