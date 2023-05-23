May 15, 2023
Donald A. Homan, 69, of St. Paul, formerly of Hutchinson, passed away May 15, at St. John's Hospital in Maplewood. A Celebration of Life is pending.
Donald was born Aug. 3, 1953 to Edwin C. Homan and Elnora (Krumm) Homan in Hutchinson and graduated from Hutchinson High School in 1972. He was member of Carpenter's Local 322, a Labor Union in St. Paul for 45 years. During his construction career, Don was a master carpenter for Paul Betker of Hutchinson, Kraus -Anderson of Minneapolis, M. A. Mortensen Company and Adolphson & Peterson Construction, both of Golden Valley. He was so proud of being a Union member as a master carpenter.
Don will be remembered by anyone who ever knew him because of his unique personality, laugh and sense of humor. He will be greatly missed by those that knew and loved him.
He is survived by his brother, Ed Homan; sister, Susan (Homan) Peterson; and life partner, Sandy Swanson.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Edwin and Elnora Homan.