June 2, 2022
Donald E. Huebert, 97, of Hutchinson, Minnesota, formerly of Brownton passed away on Thursday, June 2, 2022, at Hennepin Healthcare in Minneapolis. Funeral service was Monday, June 6, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Brownton, with interment in the church cemetery. Clergy officiating was the Rev. R. Allan Reed. Organist was Karen Buckentin. Congregational hymns were, “Jesus Live! The Victory’s Won”, “Let Us Ever Walk With Jesus” and “Lamb of God”. Honorary casket bearers were, great-grandchildren, Jonathan Dahl, Jake Knop, Elissa and Shelby Graupmann, Ashley Rice, Elizabeth, Abigail and Estella Schwartz, Hannah, Kody, Emma and Allison Schwartz, Zachary Zeleke, Jacob and Kaitlyn Brady; and great-great-grandson Gunner Schwartz. Casket bearers were, Steve Knop, Jeff Graupmann, Jason Schwartz, Corey Schwartz, Robert Brady and Mike Norrbom.
Donald Elroy Huebert was born on Jan. 16, 1925, in Springfield. He was the son of Carl and Cecelia (Hansen) Huebert. Donald was baptized as an infant and later confirmed in his faith as a youth. He received his education at Brown County School District Number 40, and was a graduate with the Springfield High School class of 1943.
On June 19, 1945, Donald was united in marriage to Bernice Gruendemann in Sleepy Eye. This marriage was blessed with four children, Connie, Carol, David, and Kay. Donald and Bernice resided in rural Brownton. In 2009, they moved to Hutchinson. They shared 68 years of marriage before the passing of Bernice on July 15, 2013.
Donald was a life-long farmer and sold farm and property insurance for 32 years. He retired in 1987. Donald was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Brownton. He held several officer positions with the church and served on the cemetery board. Donald also held board positions with the Agriculture Stabilization and Conservation Service and Federal Housing Administration.
Donald enjoyed travelling, and watching boxing and other sports on television. He especially enjoyed spending time with his family, grandchildren and friends.
Donald passed away on Thursday, June 2, 2022, at Hennepin Healthcare in Minneapolis, at the age of 97 years. Blessed be his memory.
Donald is survived by his children, Carol (Gerald) Graupmann of Brownton, David (Mary) Huebert of Brownton, Kay (Mel) Schwartz of Darwin; grandchildren, Steven Knop, Shari Knop, Jeffrey Graupmann, Dawn Zeleke, Amy Brady, Jason Schwartz, Corey Schwartz; great-grandchildren, Jonathan Knop, Jake Knop, Elissa Graupmann, Shelby Graupmann, Ashley Rice, Elizabeth Schwartz, Abigail Schwartz, Estella Schwartz, Hannah Schwartz, Kody Schwartz, Emma Schwartz, Allison Schwartz, Zachary Zeleke, Jacob Brady, Kaitlyn Brady; great-great-grandson Gunner Schwartz; many other relatives and friends.
Donald is preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Cecelia Huebert; wife Bernice Huebert; daughter Connie Knop; granddaughter Jill Rice; brother Dallas Huebert; sister Eleonara Rupp.
Arrangements by Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Online obituaries and guest book available at www.hantge.com.