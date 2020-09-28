Sept. 24, 2020
Donald J. Klimstra, 84, of Litchfield, died Thursday, Sept. 24, at his home in Litchfield. A walk-through visitation will be 1:30-3:30 p.m., Tuesday Sept. 29, at Johnson-Hagglund Funeral and Cremation Service in Litchfield followed by a 4:00 p.m. graveside service at Ripley Cemetery in Litchfield. Military Honors will be provided by the Litchfield Military Honor Guard.
Donald Jerome Klimstra, the son of Eddie and Betsy (Berg) Klimstra was born Nov. 27, 1935 in Litchfield. He was baptized and confirmed at the Zion Lutheran Church and graduated from Litchfield High School in 1954. He met Joyce Nelson at a barn dance in Grove City and they were married Jan. 19, 1955 at the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Grove City. Before making Litchfield their home they lived in Fairbanks, Alaska while Don served in the Army. He was a volunteer Fireman in Litchfield; and a member of the Zion Lutheran Church, the American Legion and the Litchfield Golf Club. He was an over the road truck driver for Al Snegosky and a route driver for Kemp’s Ice Cream and Country Hearth Bread. He was also a grounds keeper for the Litchfield Golf Club. He was inducted into the Townball Baseball Hall of fame; shot three hole in ones on the golf course and was a star athlete in football, basketball and baseball at LHS. He enjoyed golfing, playing cards, shaking dice, dancing, hunting, attending high school sporting events, umpiring and reffing (even if it wasn’t his game to call) and going to coffee with the guys. His grandchildren and great grandchildren were his pride and joy and he was their #1 fan.
He is survived by his wife Joyce Klimstra of Litchfield; children, Tana (David) Goihl of Litchfield, Tim (Chris) Klimstra of Litchfield, Tab (Brenda) Klimstra of Sartell, and Tracey Clouse (John Uecker) of Waconia; eight grandchildren, Amie, Kevin, Josh, Courtney, Samantha, Mikhail, Tyler and Mackenzie; and eight great-grandchildren Aundraya, Brynna, Brooklyn, Henry, Caroline, Joseph, Addie, Greta and three more on the way.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister Darlene; and an infant daughter Dawn Joy.
