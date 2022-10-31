Oct. 29, 2022
Donald “Don” Johnson passed away on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, at the age of 79. Memorial service will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5, at Bakken-Young Funeral & Cremation Services (728 S. Knowles Ave) in New Richmond with a visitation starting at 9 a.m. Interment will be at a later date in Litchfield Cemetery in Litchfield.
Don was born on April 29, 1943, to Delphin and Iva Mae Johnson in Litchfield. Don grew up on the family farm near Litchfield and after graduating from high school, he continued to farm and also worked at Green Giant.
Don married Lavonne Tiemens on July 27, 1963. To this union three children were born, Jeffrey, Wade, and Wendy. After raising their children on the farm, Don went back to school to become a packaging technician for Bosch. In 1995, Don and Lavonne moved to New Richmond, Wisconsin and Don continued his career with Bosch until 2014 when he retired to care for Lavonne. After 51 years of marriage, Lavonne passed away in 2014.
Don enjoyed gardening, woodworking, and fixing things in his spare time. Don was introduced to Janet Krampert by his good friend Debbie O’Flanagan. On Oct. 28, 2017, Don married Janet Krampert in Dresser, Wisconsin. Janet helped Don live life to the fullest each and every day.
Don is survived by his wife Janet; his three children, Jeffrey (Lori) Johnson, Wade (Sharon) Johnson, and Wendy (Keith) Jahnke; six grandchildren, Jesse Johnson, Jacob Johnson, Carissa Hansen, Lindsey Cannon, Kass Jahnke, and Kullen Jahnke; and three great-grandchildren; step-children, Brenda (Jeff) McIntyre and Steve (Debbie) Krampert; step-grandchildren, Krissy Schwarzhuber and Alicia Krampert; siblings, Keith (Connie) Johnson, and Gwen Lewis.
Don was preceded in death by first wife Lavonne Johnson; brother Dale Johnson; parents, Delphin and Iva Mae Johnson; and step-grandson Levi Krampert.
Arrangements are with Bakken-Young Funeral & Cremation Services.