July 16, 2022
Donald E. Koch, 88 of Litchfield, passed away July 16, 2022, at Meeker Manor in Litchfield. A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, July 25, 2022, at Zion Lutheran Church in Litchfield. A visitation will be from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, July 24, at Johnson-Hagglund Funeral and Cremation Service in Litchfield and one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will be at Ripley Cemetery in Litchfield. Military Honors will be provided by Litchfield Military Honor Guard. The service will be livestreamed at www.johnsonhagglund.com.
Donald “Don” Edgar Koch, the son of Edgar and Lola (Loomis) Koch, was born Jan. 9, 1934, in Stewartville. He was baptized at home on Jan. 28, 1934, and confirmed on July 25, 1948, in Ruthton. He graduated from Litchfield High School in 1952. Don served his country in the United States Army and was honorably discharged in April of 1957. In September of that year, Don married his beloved, Mary Jensen, at Arndahl Lutheran Church in Grove City. Together, they were blessed to be the parents of Larry, Kurt, Mardi, Jerry, and Wendy. Don and Mary raised their family in Coon Rapids and upon retirement, moved to Litchfield.
Fixing, repairing, and creating came natural to Don. He loved a challenge and working as a mechanic at General Mills afforded him many opportunities to use his technical mind and talented hands. Watching sports, especially the Minnesota Twins, and reading were activities Don enjoyed. Don’s faith was important to him and he was a member of Zion Lutheran Church.
Being involved and present in the lives of his children was extremely important to Don. For over 20 years as his children were growing, he volunteered his time in a variety of ways including helping with, and at times coaching, youth baseball, basketball, football, hockey, and swimming. He always found a way to help. He took great care of his family and he was an absolutely wonderful husband. Family meant everything to him and Don couldn’t have been more proud of his children.
Don is survived by his wife of nearly 65 years, Mary Koch of Litchfield; children, Larry (Yvonne) Koch of Fuquay-Varina, North Carolina, Mardi (Tracey) Piepenburg of Alexandria, Jerry (Jill) Koch of Farmington, and Wendy (Erik) Hull of Coon Rapids; grandchildren, Sarah Koch, Hannah Koch, Jamie (Alex) Gamache, Trent Piepenburg, Brianna Koch, and Ashley Koch; and other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Edgar and Lola Koch; son, Kurt Koch; brother, David Koch; and sister, Lois Berkey.