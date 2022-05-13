May 9, 2022
Donald L. Ljungren, 87, of Hutchinson, passed away on Monday, May 9, 2022, at Ecumen Oaks in Hutchinson. Memorial service was Friday, May 13, 2022, at Christ the King Lutheran Church in Hutchinson with interment in West Cemetery in Sebeka, at a later date. Clergy officiating was the Rev. Brian Nehring. Organist was Bonnie Westmiller. Soloist was the Rev. Brian Nehring, singing “On Eagle’s Wings”. Eulogist was Mark Ljungren. Reader was Wendy Ljungren-Mulkern. Congregational hymns were, “Amazing Grace”, “Balm in Gilead” and “Children of the Heavenly Father”. Urn bearers were, Alex Ljungren, Zach Ljungren, Melanie McGraw, Ciaran Mulkern, and James Mulkern.
Donald Leslie Ljungren was born on Nov. 3, 1934, in Sebeka. He was the son of Albert and Viola (Hanson) Ljungren. Don was baptized as an infant and later confirmed in his faith as a youth at Trinity Lutheran Church in Sebeka. Don was born and grew up on the family dairy farm. He received his education in Sebeka, and graduated with the Sebeka High School class of 1952. He graduated from pharmacy school at North Dakota State University in Fargo, North Dakota in 1956.
On Dec. 27, 1959, Don was united in marriage to Ruth Mattson at Calvary Lutheran Church in Alexandria. This marriage was blessed with two children, Wendy and Mark. Don and Ruth primarily resided in Alexandria, White Bear Lake, and then Cambridge. They shared 60 years of marriage before the passing of Ruth on Nov. 10, 2020.
Don was a pharmacist for 42 years. Originally in Alexandria and followed by stints at Hall Drug and then Reed Drug in White Bear Lake. Don completed his career with 23 years at Cambridge State Hospital. After he retired from pharmacy in 1998, they became snowbirds in Sun City, Arizona (near daughter, Wendy). Due to health issues, Don and Ruth moved into an assisted living facility in Hutchinson in 2012, to be near son Mark’s family.
Don was always an active member of the local Lutheran Church and sang in church choirs for over 40 years. He was most recently at Christ the King Lutheran Church in Hutchinson.
Don enjoyed travel and discovering new places. He was proud to have visited all 50 states and nine countries. His hobbies included coin and stamp collecting, genealogy, and golfing. He especially enjoyed spending time with his children, grandchildren, extended family, and friends throughout the country.
Don passed away on Monday, May 9, 2022, at Ecumen Oaks in Hutchinson, at the age of 87 years. Blessed be his memory.
Don is survived by his children, Wendy Ljungren-Mulkern of Kentwood, Michigan, Mark (Robin) Ljungren of Hutchinson; grandchildren, Alexander (Clarissa) Ljungren, Zachary (Rebecca) Ljungren, Melanie (Reid) McGraw, Ciaran Mulkern, and James Mulkern; great-grandchildren, Maxton Ljungren, Griffin Ljungren, Oaklyn McGraw, and Hadley McGraw; sisters-in-law, Esther Ljungren of Sebeka, DeLores Mattson, of Lakeville; many other relatives and friends.
Don is preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Viola Ljungren; wife, Ruth Ljungren; sister, Lorraine Ljungren; brother, Charles Ljungren; brother-in-law, Paul Mattson; son-in-law, Terence Mulkern.
