June 21, 2019
It is with great sadness the family of Donald Leo Lovett, 81, of Litchfield, announces his June 21 passing, at St. Cloud Hospital, after a short battle with cancer. Family and friends are invited to attend a memorial service for Donald, which will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, August 2, at St. Philip's Church, 821 East Fifth Street, Litchfield, followed by interment in Calvary Cemetery.
Donald was born June 22, 1938, in Litchfield. He attended Longfellow Grammar School and Washington High School (Class of 1956). He was athletic and participated in track, football, basketball and baseball. After high school, Donald attended St. Thomas College in Saint Paul for two years.
Donald served in the United States Navy aboard the U.S.S. Canberra (CA70/CAG2) guided missile cruiser as an electronics technician and subsequently joined the Naval Reserve. After his service, he worked for Louis Zahn Drug Company in Melrose Park, Illinois, for many years as a computer technician. Donald permanently returned to Litchfield after retirement where he enjoyed the Lake Ripley beach, fishing and boating. He served the community for many years as a board member at Emmanuel Home, delivered Meals on Wheels and was a member of the Knights of Columbus.
Memorial donations in memory of Donald may be made to Disabled American Veterans, Knights of Columbus Litchfield Council or to Meals On Wheels. If making donations to Meals on Wheels, please make check out to Lutheran Social Services and mail to West Central Industries, P.O. Box 813, Willmar, Minnesota 56201, to ensure a benefit to the Litchfield area.
Donald is survived by his cousin Nan Miller (Keith); nephews, Gary Metelak (Susan), Matthew Metelak and Gregory Metelak; and other aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents James Leo Lovett and Amy E. Lovett (nee Metelak); aunts, Martha Metelak, Cecelia Lovett and Lucille (Turck) Lovett; uncles, John Metelak and Vernon Lovett; and cousin Alvin Metelak (Amelia).