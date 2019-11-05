Nov. 2, 2019
Donald Moyer, Sr., 76, of Watkins passed away Saturday, Nov. 2, at St. Cloud Hospital. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, at St. Philip Catholic Church in Litchfield. Interment will be in St. Gertrude Catholic Cemetery in Forest City. Friends may call from 5-8 p.m. Wednesday at Johnson-Hagglund Funeral Home in Litchfield, and one hour prior to the service at the church Thursday. Arrangements are with Ertl Funeral Home in Watkins.
Donald Francis Moyer, Sr. was born Feb. 22, 1943, at Litchfield, Minnesota. He was the son of Calvin and Hazel (Pennertz) Moyer. He grew up in the Watkins area and attended country school and Litchfield High School. He served in the Army National Guard.
On June 27, 1964, Don was united in marriage to Nancy Mackereth at St. Anne’s Catholic Church in Kimball. They resided in the Watkins and Litchfield areas and Don was employed in maintenance with First District Association for 30 years. He then worked at the compost site at the City of Litchfield for seven years. Don also had a personal “small jobs” business and would hire himself out for odd jobs
Don was a lifetime member of St. Gertrude Catholic Church in Forest City. He was a member of Kimball Legion and Minnesota Draft Horse Association. His hobbies included ice fishing and coon hunting and he enjoyed coon hound dog field trials. In his younger years, Don enjoyed horses. Don also enjoyed visiting with the Tuesday morning coffee group at McDonald’s. He especially enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren and watching old western and John Wayne movies.
Don is survived by his wife Nancy of Watkins; children, Calvin Moyer and special friend, Donna Rooney, of Hugo, Ramona and Steve Strolberg of Cokato, Donald, Jr. and Michelle Moyer of Forest City and Kyle Moyer of Eden Valley; grandchildren, Mikayla, Kelsey, C.J., Levi, Luke, Linsey and husband Leonard, Kelsey and husband Kevan, Brandon Klae and partner Joe, Kullin, Ariana and fiancée Chance, Maddison and partner Zak, Conner, Svenja and Andy; great-grandchildren, Aubrey, Eleen, Hazel, Lizzie, L.J., Tashon, Antonio, Andreas and Chimera; brother, Larry Moyer of Forest City; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two grandchildren in infancy; and brother and sister-in-law, Thomas and Marie Moyer.