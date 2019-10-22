Sept. 30, 2019
Donald Richard Randall, 80, of Hutchinson, formerly of Clovis, California, passed away Monday, Sept. 30, at Prairie Senior Cottage. A celebration of Donald’s life will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at Hunters Ridge Community Church in Hutchinson. Visitation will be 1-2 p.m.
Donald was born Aug. 23, 1939, in Sayre, Pennsylvania, to Donald and Helen Randall. He was immersed in Christ in December of 1950. He graduated from Pulaski High School, New York, in 1957. In 1959, he graduated from Canton Agricultural and Technical Institute in Canton, New York, with an associate of science degree, where he majored in electrical technology. He received a bachelor of science degree in business administration at California State University, Fresno, California, in 1984.
Donald was a member of Cross City Christian Church in Fresno, California.
On June 19, 1960, Donald was united in marriage to Marguerite (Peggy) Beabout in Scio, New York. They were blessed with four children.
Donald is survived by his wife Marguerite (Peggy); sons, John, Scott and his wife Kelly and Todd and his wife Sarah; daughter Margo Bonniwell and her husband Jerry; 17 grandchildren; and several cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his daughter-in-law, Rhonda.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Alzheimer's Association or your favorite charity.