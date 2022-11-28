Nov. 2, 2022
Donald Paul Rath, 87, of Hutchinson, passed away Nov. 2 at Hutchinson Health. Memorial Service was Saturday at Faith Lutheran Church in Hutchinson with interment in Zion Lutheran Cemetery in Buffalo Lake. Clergy officiating was the Rev. Paulus Pilgrim. Organist was Austin Willhite and soloist was Austin Willhite, singing “Hallelujah”. Congregational hymns were, “Rock Of Ages” and “Amazing Grace”. Honorary urn bearers were, Matthew Jutting, Andrew Jutting, Mikaela Jutting, Caitlin Rath, Tyler Rath. Urn bearers was Dustin Jutting.
Donald was born July 4, 1935, in Buffalo Lake, the son of Paul and Emma (Rath) Rath. He was baptized as an infant and later confirmed in his faith as a youth at Zion Lutheran Church in Buffalo Lake. He received his education in Buffalo Lake and was a graduate of Buffalo Lake High School in 1953.
He entered active military service in the United States Army March 18, 1957, and served during peacetime in Germany, where he met his future wife, Renate. He received an honorable discharge Sept. 15, 1959, at Fort Sheridan in Illinois, having achieved the rank of corporal.
On May 22, 1959, Donald was united in marriage to Renate Meier at the courthouse in Erlangen, Germany, and then also at the Army Chapel in Erlangen. This marriage was blessed with three children, Gerald, Patricia and Michael. Donald and Renate resided in Buffalo Lake from 1959 to 1965, and later moved to Hutchinson. They shared 61 years of marriage until Renate passed away May 2, 2021.
Donald worked in production at 3M for 31 years until he retired in 1994. He was an active member of Faith Lutheran Church in Hutchinson and volunteered with the church newsletter.
He enjoyed the outdoors, going hunting, fishing and walking his dogs. He also enjoyed listening to polka music, and after his retirement he taught himself to play the concertina which he did very well. He especially enjoyed spending time with his family, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and friends.
Blessed be his memory.
He is survived by his children, Gerald (Valerie) Rath of Iowa City, Iowa, Patricia (fiancée, Harold Julius) Jutting of Kansas City, Missouri, Michael (Joyce) Rath of Hutchinson; grandchildren, Dustin (Victoria) Jutting, Matthew Jutting, Andrew Jutting, Mikaela Jutting, Caitlin Rath and her significant other Austin Cooper, Tyler Rath and Michael Berry; great-grandchildren, Janis Jutting, Layla Jutting, Taylen Cooper and Zane Jutting; brothers, Roger Rath of Hector, David (Deb) Rath of Buffalo Lake; sister Marion (Donald) Fenske of Hutchinson; many other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Emma Rath; wife Renate Rath; brother, Alvin Rath; sister Carolyn (Raymond) Fredrickson.
