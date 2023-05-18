May 12, 2023
Donald F. Schultz, 91, of Hutchinson, passed away on Friday, May 12, at Woodstone Senior Living in Hutchinson. Mass of Christian Burial was Thursday, May 18, at St. Anastasia Catholic Church in Hutchinson with interment in the Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis at a later date. Clergy officiating was the Rev. Paul Wolf; organist was Bev Wangerin; song leader was Bobbi Ludewig. Musical selections were, "Here I Am, Lord", "Shepherd M, O Lord", "Abide With Me", "Amazing Grace" "Song of Farewell" and "How Great Thou Art". Urn bearer was Michael Schultz. Military Honors by Hutchinson Memorial Rifle Squad.
Donald Franis Schultz was born on Feb. 25, 1932, in St. James. He was the son of Vencel and Lydia (Butherus) Schultz. Don was baptized as an infant and later confirmed in his faith as a youth at St. James Catholic Church in St. James. Don received his education in St. James, and was a graduate with the St. James High School class of 1949. He furthered his education at Sioux City School of Barbering in Sioux City, Iowa.
Don entered active military service in the Minnesota Army National Guard from March 23, 1949 to March 22, 1953. He was mobilized in Jan. 1951 and eventually served almost nine months in Germany for which he was awarded the Army of Occupation Medal. Don was discharged from active duty service in Oct. 1952, having attained the rank of Sergeant First Class.
On Jan. 31, 1953, Don was united in marriage to Elaine Elizabeth Survis at St. John Vianney Catholic Church in Fairmont. This marriage was blessed with three children, Michael, Steven, and Susan. Elaine and Donald resided in Estherville, Iowa, and later moved to Hutchinson. They shared 68 years of marriage before the passing of Elaine on Sept. 20, 2021.
Don owned and operated a barber shop in Bancroft, Iowa, and was later at 3M in Hutchinson. He retired in April of 1990. Don was a member of St. Anastasia Catholic Church in Hutchinson. He was also a member of the St. Anastasia Knights of Columbus, American Legion Post #96, and Hutchinson Lions Club.
Don enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping, bowling, golfing, playing cards, cribbage, and traveling. He especially enjoyed spending time with his family, grandchildren and friends.
Don passed away on Friday, May 12, 2023, at Woodstone Senior Living in Hutchinson, at the age of 91 years.
Blessed be his memory.
Don is survived by his children, Michael (Patty) Schultz of Forest Lake, Steven (Michelle) Schultz of Santa Maria, California, Susan (Randy) Kruse of Buffalo Lake; grandchildren, Stacy Schultz, Scott Schultz, Nicole (Kyle) Kruse-Dye, Heather (Josh) VanderVoort; step-grandchild, Andrew Adams; great-grandchildren, Colton and Rayna VanderVoort, Evangeline "Evee" and Ruby Dye; step-great-grandchildren, Jake Adams, Anthony (fiancé, Crystal Taylor) Adams; brother-in-law, Thomas Survis of Jacksonville, Florida; sister-in-law, Sharon Survis of Las Vegas, Nevada; many other relatives and friends.
Don is preceded in death by his parents, Vencel and Lydia Schultz; wife, Elaine Schultz; sister, Mary Alice (Donald) Thobe; brother-in-law, Robert (Cordelia "Trudy") Survis.
Arrangements by Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Online obituaries and guest book available at www.hantge.com