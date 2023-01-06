Dec. 16, 2022
Donald D. Slater, 79, of Darwin, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family, on Friday, Dec. 16, in Buffalo. Celebration of life is at 11 a.m. Jan. 7, 2023, at All Saints Lutheran Church in Darwin. Clergy officiating is the Rev. Joe Midthun, organist is Terri Orzolek. Congregational hymns are, “How Great Thou Art”, “Amazing Grace”, “Jesus Loves Me”, “God Be With You Till We Meet Again” and “What A Friend We Have in Jesus”. Special music is, “He Touched Me” and “Chariots of Fire”. Honorary urn bearers are his granddaughters: Cassandra, Chloe, Alecia, Abigail, Arianna, Gabrielle, Kayla. Urn bearers are his grandsons: Devin, Austin, Hunter, David.
Donald Dean Slater was born on Jan. 26, 1943, in Montevideo. He was the son of Rance and Maggie (Cornelius) Slater. Don was baptized as an infant and later confirmed in his faith as a youth at Immanuel Lutheran Church of Clara City. He received his education in Clara City, and was a graduate with the Clara City High School class of 1961. Don furthered his education at Universal Trade School in Omaha, Nebraska.
On Sept. 4, 1966, Don was united in marriage to Shirley Joecks at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Cedar Mills. This marriage was blessed with four children, Dean William, Curtis Michael, Karla Kay, and Kimberly Arianna. Don and Shirley resided in Stewart, Dayton, and later moved to their lake home on Lake Washington. They shared 25 years of marriage until their divorce in 1991.
Don was an automobile instructor for 30 years at Anoka Technical and Hennepin Technical Colleges. Don was instrumental in bringing and managing the Chrysler Apprenticeship Program to Hennepin Technical College. He volunteered for many activities. Don was a member of the All Saints Lutheran Church Board, Ellsworth Township Board, A.A. for 35+ years, Minnesota Deer Hunter’s Association, and many auto organizations.
Don truly enjoyed living on Lake Washington. He loved hunting, fishing, working in his yard and growing a garden. Don loved being a father and especially enjoyed spending time with his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and friends. He cherished being able to watch the grandkids sporting events and family time at the lake. Don was an amazing teacher and friend to many. He was always just a phone call away, always willing to help, by either lending a hand or just listen and providing support.
Don passed away on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, surrounded by his children and grandchildren, in Buffalo, at the age of 79 years.
Blessed be his memory.
Don is survived by his children, Dean Slater, Curtis (Kim) Slater, Karla (Larry) Davis, Kimberly Jansen; 11 grandchildren, Cassandra, Chloe, Devin, Alecia (Travis), Austin, Abigail (Josh), Hunter, Arianna, Gabrielle, Kayla, David; three great-grandchildren, Coraline, Raylynn, Payton; twin brother, Gerald (Mary Pat) Slater; brother, Randal (Patricia) Slater; many other relatives and friends.
Don is preceded in death by his parents, Rance and Maggie Slater.
The family invites everyone to the luncheon at the church immediately following the memorial service.
