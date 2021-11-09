Nov. 6, 2021
Donald Tate, 98, a Remington Arms salesman to hundreds, a hero to many and a friend to all, passed away Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. A celebration of life will be at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, at Wyuka Funeral Home, 3600 O St., Lincoln, Nebraska.
Born Mar. 20, 1923 in Balaton, Minnesota to Iva (Hall) Tate and Harry A. Tate, Don’s childhood was spent on the family farm. He graduated from Balaton High School and coached the high school football team the following year. As a result of growing up during the depression he learned at an early age to hunt, fish and live off the land.
In 1941, after the bombing of Pearl Harbor, Don enlisted in the United States Army Air Force, he was sent overseas as a ball turret gunner in a B24 bomber. In three and a half months he completed 50 missions over Germany, Italy, Romania, Bulgaria, Hungary and France, including six missions over the Ploesti oil fields. When he returned to the United States, he was stationed at Fort Logan in Denver, Colorado where he met Frances Margaret Gabeline. After a seven-week courtship they married on Feb. 7, 1945. Don and Frances raised five children, Kathleen, Adele, Nancy, Kelly and Jim. Don enjoyed a forty-year career selling guns and ammunition for Remington Arms Co. until Fran passed away in 2005. Don and Franny were married for sixty years.
In 2007, Don rekindled a relationship with his high school sweetheart, Marion Frances Miller Graff. At the age of 84, Don married Marion in Balaton. They resided in Hutchinson for eleven years until Marion’s passing.
Don lived his remaining years with his surviving children, Adele (Harry) Tate, Nancy (Mark) Cross and Jim (Kelly) Tate. He is also survived by his stepchildren, Sue (Steve), Julie (Dave), Carol (Ollie) and Randy (Sue); 13 grandchildren, Laura (Kris), Julie (Todd), Jeff (Sharon), Melissa (Ralph), Patrick (Jennifer), Rachel, Caitlin, Erin, Allison (Vlad), Kyle (Michelle), Jordan (Morgan), Dalton and Mason; 20 great grandchildren, Ashley, Rebecca, Madison, Tate, Kora, Regan, Natalie, Maisy, Ruby, Cleo, Logan, Leia, Owen, Prudence, Breckan, William, Sophia, Charlie, Zoe, Willow; two great great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
Don is preceded in death by his parents, Iva and Harry; his wives, Frances and Marion; his children, Kathleen and Kelly; his siblings, Eva Louise, Robert, James, Kenneth and Dean.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to Good Samaritan Hospice, Nisswa, Minnesota or AseraCare Hospice, Lincoln, Nebraska.