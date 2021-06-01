May 26, 2021
Donald W. VanderVoort, 78, of Buffalo Lake, passed away Wednesday, May 26, at Buffalo Lake Healthcare Center. Memorial service was Sunday, May 30, at the Hector Event Center, with interment in United Methodist Church of Hope Cemetery in Osceola Township. The Rev. Tyler Heerdt officiated. Special music was "How Great Thou Art," "Amazing Grace" and “The Old Rugged Cross."
Donald Wayne VanderVoort was born June 29, 1942, in Hutchinson. He was the son of Melvin Emerson and Georgianna Wilma (Turgeon) VanderVoort. Donald was baptized as an infant and later confirmed in his faith as a youth. He received his education in Hector and was a graduate with the Hector High School Class of 1960.
He was a lifelong farmer and was part owner of B&V Farm equipment sales. Donald also drove truck, first for Green Giant and then Olinger Trucking Company in Hector.
Donald began dirt track racing in 1968 in Bird Island and was known as #14 for many years. He enjoyed deer hunting, golfing in Las Cruces, New Mexico, where he wintered, and fishing. Donald especially enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He was a huge Vikings and Twins fan, rarely missing a game.
Blessed be his memory.
Donald is survived by his brothers, Donavon VanderVoort and his wife Charito, of Hector, and Bill VanderVoort and his wife Nancy, of Hector; nieces and nephews, Shane VanderVoort and his wife Kelly, Kendra Strelau and her husband Ryan, Jessica Page and her husband Jon, Joshua VanderVoort and his wife Heather, Nathan VanderVoort and his significant other Tessa, and Ida VanderVoort; great-nieces and nephews, Alix VanderVoort, Ashley VanderVoort, Carson Page, Corey Page, Colton VanderVoort, Rayna VanderVoort, Truly VanderVoort, and Daxtyn Hewitt; many other relatives and friends.
Donald was preceded in death by his parents Melvin and Georgianna VanderVoort; brother Martin Wayne VanderVoort (in infancy); and sister-in-law Susan VanderVoort.
Arrangements by Hughes-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hector. Online obituaries and guestbook available at hantge.com.