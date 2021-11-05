Oct. 14, 2021
Donald Wylie, 91, formerly of Hutchinson, died Oct. 14, in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. A funeral service was Oct, 18, at Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Sioux Falls. Pallbearers were Don’s grandsons, Matt Pulkrabek, Jacob Roepke, Branden Wylie, Tyler Wylie, Mitch Pulkrabek and Lucas Wylie. Honorary pallbearers were his granddaughters, Erin Hilliard, Megan Rogers, Lyndsey Miller, Allison Bills, Jaimee Wylie and Grace Wylie.
Don Wylie was born July 22, 1930, in Frederick, South Dakota, to Chester and Mable (Peterson) Wylie. He attended country schools at Barnard, South Dakota, and Greenfield, South Dakota, graduating from high school in Vermillion, South Dakota, in 1948. He joined the Navy in 1948, serving in the Korean War, and was discharged in 1952.
On May 31, 1953, he was united in marriage with (Ruth) Marilyn Lien. The couple made their first home in Vermillion, South Dakota, where they welcomed two daughters. In 1956, the family moved to Hutchinson and welcomed another daughter and a son. Don worked for Larson Implement before becoming a salesman for Prudential Insurance. In 1973 the family moved to Sioux Falls, where Don began his realtor career, which he continued until retirement in 2010.
Don was a member of the South Dakota Amateur Softball Association Hall of Fame. He was a faithful fan of many sports, traveling many miles to watch his son, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was happiest spending time with his family. Later in life he looked forward to annual family reunions at Lake Shetek.
Grateful for having shared his life are his wife Marilyn; daughters, Pam Pulkrabek, Hutchinson, Deb Roepke (Jeff), Hutchinson, LeeAnn Bills (Gerry), Sioux Falls, South Dakota; son Greg Wylie, Sioux Falls, South Dakota; 12 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; brother Darol Wylie (Billie); sister-in-law Beverly Wylie; and brother-in-law Leland Lien.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Kenneth Wylie, Wayne Wylie, Laverne Wylie, and Leo Wylie; sister Evelyn Fisher: and great-grandson Jude Roepke.