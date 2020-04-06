April 1, 2020
Donn S. Braatz, 77, died April 1, at the Centra Care Hospital in Long Prairie. There will be a remembrance of life for Donn when everyone is able to come together to celebrate.
Donn Seymour Braatz, the son of Andrew and Jeannette (Gibson) Braatz was born Aug. 12, 1942, in Grove City. He grew up and graduated from Grove City High School in 1960. Following high school, he enlisted in the National Guard. Donn moved to St. Paul where he worked in a bookmobile for a short time. On Oct. 24, 1964, he was united in marriage to Diane Smidt at the First Presbyterian Church in Rochester. They rented a farm near Grove City and began crop and dairy farming. Later they moved to another farm east of Grove city where they continued to farm and raise hogs. In 1979, they moved to a farm near Swanville and lived there for 11 years before settling on a farm near Osakis.
Donn enjoyed draft horses and the more simplified way of farming. He collected horse drawn farm equipment and attended many draft horse field events. Donn was one of a kind, charming yet stubborn, loving yet sharp, a buyer and seller, grumpy and funny, and oh so lovable. Donn also enjoyed spending time with his grandkids showing them all his passion on the farm. Donn will be remembered for his tight bear hugs that all his kids and grandkids loved to receive. He also enjoyed westerns, polka music and gator rides with the grandkids.
He is survived by his wife Diane Braatz of Osakis; children, Lynae (Patrick) Matich of Osakis, Teresa (Len) Miles of Brainerd, Janet (Scott) Koep of Millerville, Andrew (Erika) Braatz of Osakis, Alan Braatz of Alexandria; seventeen grandchildren, Hannah, Emilee, Faith, Gracie, Kayley, Abreanna, Lizzy, Hailey, Brea, Ella, Andrew "AJ", Addelyn, Eden, Evren, Abigail, Tabitha, and Jakobi. He is also survived by his siblings, Roger (Joanne) Braatz of Buffalo, Stan (Dede) Braatz of Henderson, John (Fran) Braatz of Grove City and Jeanne (Richard) Sellen of Grove City; many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents Andrew and Jeannette.
Memorials may be made to Johnson-Hagglund funeral home in memory of Donn Braatz.