Aug. 24, 2019
Donna M. Anderson, 75, of Litchfield died Saturday, Aug. 24, at Meeker Manor Rehabilitation Center in Litchfield. A funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30, at Cornerstone Church in Litchfield. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 29, at Johnson-Hagglund Funeral and Cremation Service, and one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will be in Ripley Cemetery in Litchfield.
Donna Marie Anderson, daughter of Randolph and Mildred (Matson) Kolden, was born June 23, 1944 in Fosston, Minnesota. She was baptized in Dovre Free Lutheran Church in Winger and confirmed in Grace Lutheran Church in Erskine. She graduated from Erskine High School in 1962 and continued her education at Bethesda Hospital School of X-Ray Technology.
She married Dr. Thomas Tranby in Erskine. They lived in Orlando, Florida, while he was stationed there in the Air Force. Two children were born to this union Amanda and Kyle. In 1970, they moved to Litchfield where she helped Dr. Tranby in his dental practice and raised her children. Although diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis at age 29 she was still very active with the Jaycees, Zion Lutheran Women’s group, the MS Society and maintained a large group of friends.
On Jan. 10, 1987, she was married to Guy Anderson and happily received six more children. They attended Cornerstone Church. Donna enjoyed skiing, painting, quilting, gardening and canning. She also enjoyed being out on sunny days. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Although she like to collect recipes, her style of cooking was better known as “Donna’s dump and pour”.
She is survived by her husband Guy Anderson of Litchfield; children, Amanda Tranby of Brooklyn Park, Kyle Tranby of Jackson, Wyoming, Carmin (Gary) Flowers of Litchfield, Randy (Mary) Anderson of Dassel, Tracy (Dave) Johnson of Litchfield, Gwen (Jim) Friedlund of Savage, Jon (Karen) Anderson of Goose Creek, South Carolina and Hope (Jon) Jordahl of Starbuck; grandchildren, Jamie (Paul), Danny (Lisa), Erik (Tahnee) Jenni (Dan), Ben, Jeremiah, Jackie (Jon), Kayla (Drew), Michael, Mollie, Stephanie, Andrew, Kaylee, Jared (Anjali), Brittany (Jim), Sierra, Nicolette, Tatiana, Janelle and Emily (Jacob); great-grandchildren, Walker, Hannah, Jaydee, Aubree, Ethan, Micah, Lydia, Malachi, Tommy, Mari, Blayne, Gideon and Oliver; brothers, Mike Kolden and Brad Kolden of Erskine; sister Shirley (Myles) Bakken of Erskine; sister-in-law Paula Caldwell of Minneapolis; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and brother Milton Kolden.
Memorials to Multiple Sclerosis Society are preferred.
