April 24, 2021
Donna Gean Berg, 88, of Litchfield died Saturday at Meeker Memorial Hospital. Funeral will be 11 a.m. Friday, April 30, at Litchfield United Methodist Church. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday, April 29, at Johnson-Hagglund Funeral and Cremation Service. Interment will be in Ripley Cemetery.
She was born July 25, 1932, in Doland, South Dakota, to George and Arabella Blue. She spent the majority of her life on the family farm in Grove City.
When Donna was 18 years old, she married Donald Alvin Berg on Aug. 19, 1950. Together they continued to operate the family farm and raised four children: Franklin, Diane, Richard and Michael. She was an active member of the First Baptist Church of Litchfield. She later attended Litchfield Christian Church and United Methodist Church. She was an active member of Bible study, children's programs and was always available to serve a meal or help where needed. In 1988, Donna and Donald were Conservation Farmers of the Year. They felt honored to have received this award. In 1992, they retired from farming, allowing them extra time to spend a few winters in Arizona and Texas. They traveled to Alaska and Hawaii and had many fun camping trips with their family and the Happy Ramblers Camping group.
Donna thoroughly enjoyed spending time with her family. Getting together with family and friends was always a priority. Whether she was playing with the grandkids, preparing a delicious meal, or playing a competitive game of cards, a good time was had by all.
Donna lived every moment of her life to the fullest. Up until the last minutes of her life here on Earth she was enjoying some of her favorite pastimes. She has sewn countless quilts, table runners, bathrobes, nearly 1,000 facemasks and any other item her children or grandchildren wished for. Her gardening skills were a talent to be desired and the fruits of her labors were enjoyed by many.
Her faith in Jesus Christ was strong and she was willing to share this with family and friends. Her steady support, care of her family and love of life will be missed dearly. She looked forward to being in heaven with her family and friends. We are sure she is rejoicing with them and reuniting with Donald.
She is survived by her children, Franklin and his wife, Rita, of Hector, Diane and her husband, Robert, of Johnstown, Colorado, Richard and his wife, Tanya, of Lakeville, and Michael and his wife, Monique, of Grove City; siblings, Beverly Stiegen, Ann Gallagher, Remda (Bob) Harding, Joan Kinney, Steven Blue, Robert (Monica) Blue; 11 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her nephew Ronald Brown and many nieces and nephews.
