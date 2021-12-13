Dec. 8, 2021
Donna L. Hoff, 73, of Hutchinson, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at Meeker Memorial Hospital in Litchfield. Funeral Service is at 11 a.m., on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Cedar Mills Township, with interment in the church cemetery. Clergy officiating is The Rev. David Markworth. Organist is Nancy Kurth. Congregational hymns are, “I am Jesus’ Little Lamb”, “Jesus Loves Me” and “O Come, All Ye Faithful”. Casket bearers are Donn Hoff, Kevin Hoff, Randy Hoff, Dean Schlueter, Tim Halverson, David Telecky.
Donna Lou Hoff was born on Oct. 4, 1948, in Hutchinson. She was the daughter of Herman and Hilda (Koester) Hoff. Donna was baptized as an infant by The Rev. Arthur Koehler of Friedens (Peace) Lutheran Church in Hutchinson.
Donna lived with her parents on their farm near Cedar Mills. In 1975, they moved to Cedar Mills and she began working at the Meeker County Developmental Achievement Center (now ProWorks) in Litchfield. Donna relocated to Litchfield in 1994 and retired from ProWorks on March 3, 2021.
Donna was a life-long member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Cedar Mills.
Donna liked to stay busy by coloring, listening and dancing to music from her record player and CD collection, family parties and fishing with her parents on Long Lake in Maryfield. She especially enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.
Donna passed away on Dec. 8, 2021, at Meeker Memorial Hospital in Litchfield, at the age of 73 years.
Blessed be her memory.
Donna is survived by her sister-in-law Donna Hoff of Litchfield; nephews, Donn (Darcy) Hoff of Darwin, Kevin (Jill) Hoff of Hutchinson; niece LeAnn Olson of Litchfield; many great nieces and nephews and other relatives and friends.
Donna is preceded in death by her parents, Herman and Hilda Hoff; brother Dennis Hoff; nephew Dale Hoff in infancy; nephew Dan Olson.
The family invites everyone to the luncheon at the church immediately following the committal service.
Arrangements by the Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Online obituaries and guest book available at hantge.com.