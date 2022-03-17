March 15, 2022
Donna Lorraine (Shoutz) Holtz, 92 of Litchfield passed away March 15 at Bethany Memory Care in Litchfield. A funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 21, at St. Matthew’s United Church of Christ in Forest City. A visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, March 20, at Johnson-Hagglund Funeral and Cremation Service in Litchfield and one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will be at Ripley Cemetery. The service will be livestreamed at johnsonhagglund.com.
She was born July 17, 1929, in Forest City Township, Meeker County, to Lawrence and Dora (Ross) Shoutz. Donna graduated from Litchfield High School on May 28, 1948.
Donna was united in marriage to Howard Holtz on Sept. 14, 1948, at St. Matthew’s Church in Forest City. Besides being a housewife, Donna worked various jobs including animal fair in Eden Valley and in the kitchen at the Litchfield School District before retiring in 1982. Everyone loved Donna’s cooking, especially her Special K bars.
Donna and Howard spent many nights and weekends dancing and were able to do lots of traveling, as well, during their 67 years of marriage. Donna loved spending time with family and all of the dancing friends they made over the years.
Donna was a lifetime member of St. Matthew’s Church, was involved in women’s fellowship, and was also a Sunday school teacher.
Donna is survived by her children, Thomas (Deborah) Holtz of Litchfield, Wesley (Linda) Holtz of Litchfield, Dean (Joan) Holtz of St. Joseph, and LaDonna (John) Hill of Buffalo; daughter-in-law Phyllis Holtz of St. Cloud; 13 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Lawrence and Dora Shoutz; sister Beverly Hartwig; brother Laurel Shoutz; husband Howard Holtz; son Archie Holtz; and twin grandchildren, Zachary and Nathan Hill.
Memorials are preferred to Ecumen Hospice-Litchfield.
