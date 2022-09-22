Sept. 9, 2022
Donna Jean Jensen, 99, long time resident of Crookston, Minnesota and the last year in Litchfield, passed away Sept. 9, 2022, at Bethany Assisted Living in Litchfield. A visitation will take place from 1-3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8, with a Memorial Prayer service beginning at 3 p.m. at the Johnson-Hagglund Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Bill Kerr officiating. Funeral service will also be at 1 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church in Crookston, on Sunday, Oct. 9. Interment will be in Oakdale Cemetery in Crookston.
Donna was born in Crookston on March 8, 1923, to Joseph and Myrtle (Droppo) Brule. She grew up in Crookston and was a 1941 graduate of Crookston High School. On June 10, 1949, Donna was united in marriage to Vernon B. Jensen in Crookston. They lived in Fertile from 1950-1959 before returning to Crookston. They had one daughter, Sandra.
Donna worked as a telephone operator in Crookston for 30 years until her retirement in 1981. Donna and Vernon enjoyed playing cards, camping, and traveling. After Vernon passed away in 1988, Donna moved into the Summerfield apartments in 1995. She was a devoted member of the Crookston First Presbyterian Church and Naomi Circle. She held memberships in the American Legion and Eagles Auxiliaries. She spent time volunteering at the hospital and enjoyed bowling, reading, and knitting.
Donna loved playing Yahtzee, dominoes, and SkipBo with family and friends. She made the coffee for weekly gatherings at the Summerfield apartments for many years. She liked to share her baking of lemon pies, cream puffs, and sugar cookies! Her desserts were usually the first to go at potluck dinners!
Her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and everyone else will always remember her wearing her favorite color, purple.
On Aug. 21, 2021, Donna moved to Litchfield, to be near her daughter, Sandra. This was a special time that allowed daily visits to enjoy coffee together, play bingo, do activities, and socialize with special new friends at the Ecumen facility.
Donna will be lovingly remembered by her daughter, Sandra Holtz of Litchfield; grandsons, Tony (Krissy) Holtz of Darwin and Tim (Ruchi) Holtz of Arlington, Virginia; five great-grandchildren, Makenna, Evan, Ethan, Niam, and Maya Holtz; nieces, Cis (Lee) Loftis of Vancouver, Washington and Debbie Brule of Aberdeen, Washington; nephew, Don (Kris) Brule of Aberdeen, Washington; great-nephews, Todd (Julie) Strem of Crookston and Cory (Courtney) Strem of Solon Springs, Wisconsin; several other nieces and nephews and extended family and friends.
In addition to Vernon, her husband of 39 years, Donna was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Myrtle Brule; two brothers, Joseph Jr., who died as an infant, and Donald (Luella) Brule; a niece, Polly (Jean) Strem; and a great-nephew, Jan Strem.
May God richly bless her memory.