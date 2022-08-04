July 30, 2022
Donna Johnson, 89, wife of Merrill Johnson, of Hutchinson, passed away on Saturday, July 30, 2022, at Methodist Hospital, St. Louis Park. Funeral service was on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, at Christ the King Lutheran Church in Hutchinson, with interment in Oakland Cemetery in Hutchinson. Clergy officiating was the Rev. Brian Nehring. Organist was Bonnie Westmiller. Soloist was Brian Nehring singing, “The Lord’s Prayer.” Congregational hymns were “In the Garden,” “My God and I” and “I Was There to Hear Your Borning Cry.” Casket bearers were, Katie Reddington, Grant Johnson, Hannah Johnson, Andrew Johnson, Evan Johnson.
Donna Mae Johnson was born on Jan. 30, 1933, in Plato. She was the daughter of John and Erna (Schuette) McKenzie. Donna was baptized in Plato and was later confirmed in her faith as a youth at the Methodist Church in Spring Grove. Donna was a graduate of the Litchfield High School Class of 1951.
On Apr. 17, 1954, Donna and Merrill were married at the United Methodist Church in Litchfield. Their marriage was blessed with three sons, Michael, Mark, and Bruce. Donna and Merrill lived in Hutchinson throughout their 68 years of marriage.
Donna was recruited out of high school by 1st National Bank and worked there for 12 years. She later went on to work in the accounting office for Goebel Fixture Company in Hutchinson for 33 years. Donna retired in 1996.
Donna loved her church and was proud to be a charter member of Christ the King Lutheran Church. She was asked to be the first church secretary by the Rev. Natwick where she was involved in Free and the Brave, CTK. Donna was an active member of the Hutch Drift Riders Snowmobile Club, bowling league secretary and member of the Red Hat Society.
Donna valued spending time with her family, grandchildren and friends at their Lake Minnie-Belle cabin. She enjoyed traveling to many places across the United States and Europe. Some of her favorite places included Scotland, Germany, and England. She was an avid card player, enjoyed collecting fiesta ware and some of her favorite moments included her morning cup of coffee, cake and pie, weather watching, gardening and current events.
Blessed be her memory.
Donna is survived by her husband, Merrill Johnson; sons, Michael (Lisa), Mark (Bonnie), Bruce (Stephanie); grandchildren, Katie (Tyler) Reddington, Grant (Allison) Johnson and Hannah Johnson; Andrew and Evan Johnson; siblings, Sharon Anderson, Barb Betker (Gene) along with many other relatives and friends.
Donna is preceded in death by her parents, John and Erna McKenzie; siblings, Kathleen Mueller, Kenneth McKenzie, Allen McKenzie, Dennis McKenzie.
