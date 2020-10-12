Oct. 8, 2020
Donna M. Burr, 82 of Litchfield, died Thursday Oct. 8, 2020 at the Meeker Manor in Litchfield. A walk-through visitation will be 1-3:00 p.m. Wednesday Oct. 14, at the Johnson Hagglund Funeral and Cremation Service in Litchfield. A graveside service will be 3:30 p.m. at the Manannah Cemetery in Union Grove Township.
Donna Mae Burr, the daughter of Russell and Carol (Ranney) Lounsbury was born Aug. 31, 1938 in Meeker County. She graduated from Paynesville High School in 1956 and was united in marriage to Donald Burr at the Manannah Union Church June 16, 1956. Throughout her life she lived in St. Paul, Minneapolis, Virginia, Paynesville, Aurora and Litchfield. She was a teacher’s aide for ECFE for many years. She was active in community education and received the Litchfield Community Education service award through ECFE. Donna enjoyed music, camping, crocheting and cross stitch, gardening, watching sports, antiques and spending time with her family.
Donna is survived by her children, Barbara (and Amir) Monzavi of Columbia Heights, and Tim Burr of Litchfield; grandchildren, Philip Burr, Sophie Burr, Peyton Burr and Mitra Monzavi; sisters, Floris Mikley, and Lucy (Richard) Erdahl; and a brother David (Connie) Lounsbury.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Donald; children, Donald and Bryan; and many other loving family members.
