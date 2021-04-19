April 17, 2021
Donna M. Krueger, 97, of Hutchinson, passed away Saturday, April 17, at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson. Private family memorial service is at a later date.
Donna Marie Krueger was born May 14, 1923, in Hutchinson. She was the daughter of Richard and Mathilda (Baden) Daehn. Donna was baptized as an infant and later confirmed in her faith as a youth. She received her education in Hutchinson and was a graduate with the Hutchinson High School.
On May 21, 1944, Donna was united in marriage to Norbert Krueger at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Acoma Township, McLeod County. This marriage was blessed with three children, Yvonne, Robert and Russell. Donna and Norbert made their home on a farm in Acoma Township. They shared 57 years of marriage until the passing of Norbert March 11, 2002.
Donna was employed at Minnesota Mining and Manufacturing in Hutchinson in the production department for 27 years until her retirement in 1988.
She enjoyed yard and garden work and birds. Donna was a fabulous cook and was known for her apple pie. Donna was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Acoma Township. Donna especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Blessed be her memory.
Donna is survived by her children, Yvonne Sommerness and her husband Jack of Hutchinson, and Russell Krueger and his wife Connie of Hutchinson; grandchildren, Brian Moisan and his fiancée Maryann Liebl, Trisha Sommerness and her significant other Jeff Potts, and Nicholas Krueger and his wife Racheal; great-grandchildren, Samuel Sommerness, Sean Sommerness and Rhyann Krueger; many other relatives and friends.
Donna was preceded in death by her parents Richard and Mathilda Daehn; husband Norbert Krueger; son Robert Krueger; and siblings, Beverly Hostetler, Jean Howe, Colleen Hoff, Duane Daehn, Sharon Regier and Richard Daehn.
Arrangements by Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Online obituaries and guestbook available at hantge.com.